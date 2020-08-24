RENTON — As the Seahawks returned to the practice field Monday, two veterans were not scheduled to be on the field — defensive end Branden Jackson and receiver Phillip Dorsett II.

Dorsett, coach Pete Carroll said, has a sore foot, apparently due to an injury suffered in Saturday’s mock game.

It’s unclear how long Dorsett will be out. Carroll on Monday said only “I don’t know much about that, but he won’t go today.”

The Seahawks will also practice Tuesday at the VMAC in Renton, then head to CenturyLink Field for another mock game Wednesday before another day off Thursday.

But any injury is potentially ominous at that time of camp, especially for a player whom the team has high hopes for this season. Dorsett signed a one-year contract in March, and the Seahawks hope he can emerge as a steady No. 3 receiver after Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

As for Jackson, the news sounds better.

Jackson was knocked out during Saturday’s mock game, taken off on a backboard, put into an ambulance and transported to a hospital, which caused the scrimmage to be stopped midway through the fourth series.

Carroll said Jackson was back in the building and attending meetings Monday but would be held out of practice for a few days.

Carroll said Jackson has no specific injury: “He’s just recovering from such a big smack that he got.”

Carroll, though, said the team will continue to run some tests on Jackson to make sure there is no structural damage to his head/neck area.

“There’s some concerns that they’re going to check out and make sure that we’re really clear on,” Carroll said when he talked to reporters via Zoom before Monday’s practice. “So it’s gonna take us a little bit of time to be very deliberate about. … Make sure we take all of the time that it takes.”

Jackson, who is entering his fourth season with the team, is competing for playing time, primarily at the strongside defensive end spot.

Carroll did not indicate any other players suffered injuries in the game.

Second-year defensive end Rasheem Green left the mock game early but Carroll said he was scheduled to return to practice Monday.

Will David Moore get his shot with Dorsett out?

For as long as Dorsett is out, fourth-year receiver David Moore could take advantage of increased time with the starting offense.

Moore was sidelined earlier in camp with a sprained ankle but returned last week.

This is a key training camp for Moore, who was tendered last spring as a restricted free agent and given a one-year deal worth $2.13 million.

None of that is guaranteed, however, and that salary would make Moore the Seahawks’ second-highest paid receiver behind Lockett. Seattle may not want to pay that much for a fourth or fifth receiver. There’s also been speculation the team could look to redo Moore’s deal or cut and sign him to a new deal for less money as Seattle did earlier this camp with Jackson. Like Moore, Jackson was also a restricted free agent.

Moore did not have a catch in Saturday’s mock game but Carroll said Monday he has had a good camp so far, and noted he also can help out in the return game.

“David is playing multiple positions,” Carroll said, implying Moore could help in the slot, which has been Dorsett’s primary position so far, and that Moore “has been making a real statement about being involved” in the receiver competition.

Second-year receiver John Ursua, who typically sees most of his time in the slot, could also get more time with the No. 1 offense with Dorsett out.