Sixth-year Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald led his team with 10 tackles in Saturday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But in the wake of defeat, the secondary's leader said that his contributions all season weren't enough.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The 2018 season is over.

Where do the Seahawks go from here?

Sixth-year safety Bradley McDougald — who finished with a team-high 10 tackles in the Seahawks’ 24-22 wild card loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night — had no shortage of things to say.

“We did a lot of great things this year. There’s a lot of great things to be proud about. But there’s also things that we have to acknowledge in the offseason,” said McDougald, who started all 17 games this season. “We’ve got some things to work on. So you take those negativities and you bottle them up. You remember this feeling right here and you bottle it up and you start attacking next season.

“If a guy’s not healthy, get healthy. If a guy’s not all the way in the playbook, you get in your playbook. If you were on the practice squad this year, do something to get on the 53 (next year). It’s a time for everybody to grow. It’s a time to get back into the playbook, come closer as a team – as a defensive back unit.

“Pretty soon there’s going to be no more ‘young’ talk. Everybody’s been in the fire. You had a whole season under your belt. You’ve been in critical situations, playoff football. So it’s time to take that next step.”

That’s what McDougald did in the 2018 season, finishing with 88 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles while effectively leading a young secondary.

But, according to the 28-year-old safety, his significant strides were not enough.

“It hurts. It hurts,” McDougald said, after taking a full five seconds to ponder how he felt in the wake of the loss. “We invested a lot into the season. I know I did, starting with training. Before training camp I was (working) in Frisco, Texas, in the heat two times a day. It was 115 degrees one day and I’m training and working for moments like this. I was thinking about that all day. It’s so funny that I come back and play here after I was training here for moments like this – big playoff moments.

“I think about all that I did this season, and I just think that it wasn’t enough. It sucks for me right now. It wasn’t enough. So find a way to do more. Find a way to help out more. There were a couple plays, a couple dropped picks where I could have changed games previous to this. I’m still thinking about it now. Now I start thinking about all the plays I could have made to help this team more.”