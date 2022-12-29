It might not be the most scientific way to measure a player’s progress, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll got the message across this week when describing how far rookie Boye Mafe has come this year.

How far, exactly?

“From where he was a couple of months ago,” Carroll said, “it’s a million miles.”

Mafe feels the same way.

And the 6-foot-4, 261-pound outside linebacker is hoping to end an up-and-down rookie season on the upswing as the Seahawks (7-8) push for a playoff berth over the final two games of the regular season, beginning Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets at Lumen Field.

“I definitely feel like I’ve improved,” said Mafe, a second-round pick out of Minnesota. “Coming in as a rookie, you’re just trying to figure it all out and I’m taking it one day at a time. I’m not where I want to be yet.”

For much of the season, Mafe was deployed most often as an early-downs runs stopper, primarily responsible for setting an edge. He played a season-low 10 defensive snaps in the Seahawks’ Week 13 victory over the Rams, and didn’t register a counting stat in that game.

But his playing time has steadily increased over the past three weeks, and he had one of his most productive games of the season in last week’s loss at Kansas City, posting three tackles and one tackle for loss in 20 defensive snaps.

Coaches have taken notice, and Mafe’s usage could be one of the more intriguing subplots over the final two games.

“We’ve got to get Boye on the field more,” defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said Wednesday. “… We have to make sure we get him on the field because when he is out there, he is being impactful. Obviously, if he is doing that on a fewer number of reps, we obviously need to get him out there more, so he can play more and continue to develop. It’s hard to develop when you are on the sideline.”

The Seahawks, in particular, want to give Mafe more opportunities on pass-rushing downs, an obvious area of need for Seattle’s defense. The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games, and they have five combined sacks in those five losses.

Mafe has two sacks this season — and none since Week 8 — and just two QB hurries over the past six games (both of which came against Las Vegas in Week 12).

“He’s done a really nice job overall,” Hurtt said. “We’ve got to get him more rush opportunities. He’s been good in the run game all year long, but we have to give him more opportunities on third down and two-minute situations and pass rushes too.”

Mafe said he’s learned a lot this season.

“You can’t really prepare for it,” he said. “I’m finding my routine and what works for me, what helps me get gameday ready. It was trial and error, trial and error, and now I’m starting to figure some things out. … For me, it’s just coming into work and being adaptable and being available. Whatever’s needed, whatever’s called upon of me, find a way to help out and find a way to do that to the best of my ability.”

Veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin, signed midseason for his third stint with the Seahawks, has been an important influence.

“Listening to him and seeing how the game is played and how to go about your business and be a pro, that’s been very helpful to me,” Mafe said. “That’s the thing I love about being here. People are very open to helping you out and want to see you succeed and want everyone to succeed. I’m finding things I need to do to improve and work on my own game.

“Every day is just finding new things and new ways to make myself even better.”