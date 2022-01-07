Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks held out hope all week that he would be able to recover enough from a knee injury and play in the regular-season finale Sunday at Arizona.

But with the knee still swollen, coach Pete Carroll announced Friday that Wagner will not play, snapping a streak of 62 regular-season starts that dates to the second game of the 2018 season. The injury is not considered serious and won’t require surgery.

“If it had been close, we would’ve gone farther with it,” Carroll said. “(His knee has) got some swelling, and it just didn’t loosen up enough. He’s got a tight knee, so he can’t do it. If he could, if there were any way, he would. But he can’t.”

That means Cody Barton will start at middle linebacker for Wagner, who will miss only his second game since 2015 and only the ninth of his NFL career.

Wagner was injured on the first play of Sunday’s 51-29 win over Detroit, suffering what was reported as sprains of his PCL and MCL. Wagner said before that game that he couldn’t help but wonder if that might be his last game with the Seahawks in Seattle.

But when Wagner spoke to media this week he said he had “a lot of optimism” that he will be back in Seattle in 2022 to finish his contract, which runs through next season.

Advertising

And Carroll on Friday said he hopes Wagner will return for an 11th season with the Seahawks.

“I would love Bobby to play here forever,” Carroll said. “He’s been as solid as you could ever want a player to be. And we’ve kind of grown up as Seahawks together in this program over the years. I’d love for him to be here. I don’t see why we’d be thinking anything else.”

The reason they might is Wagner has no guaranteed money left on his contract, which carries a salary-cap hit of $20.35 million in 2022. Seattle could save all of his $16.35 million salary in both cash and cap space if he is released.

That has led to the thought that the only way Wagner would return is with a renegotiated contract with a lower salary and cap hit.

Wagner, who negotiated his contract in 2019, initially seemed to hint at that possibility when he talked to the media Wednesday. But when he was asked if he would consider a renegotiated contract with the Seahawks, he said, “I didn’t say that. I did not say that. I did not say that. I said I’m a businessman. That’s all I said. I’d put my business cap on. I didn’t not say I was doing all that.”

Something figures to have to give on that — Wagner accepting a pay cut or Seattle making what is generally regarded as an unlikely decision to have him play out his current deal — for Wagner to return.

Advertising

What could be a factor is how well Barton plays Sunday. Barton, a third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Utah, played the rest of the game at middle linebacker against Detroit, making seven tackles.

Now he’ll have to handle the middle-linebacking duties — including calling defensive plays — on the road against an 11-win team that is trying to secure the second seed in the NFC playoffs.

It will be Barton’s first start at middle linebacker, as his other six came at either the strongside or weakside spots.

“He’s been waiting and waiting for his chances, so it’s great for him to get out there,” Carroll said Friday. “He is so well-groomed in what he’s doing, just like he picked up and took over last week really well. You know, he’ll do that again this week. The expectation is I just want him to relax and have fun playing football and making sure that he’s in charge of that huddle.

“And these guys (the Cardinals) go faster. They’re a high-tempo team. So he’s got a lot of burden in that regard. But nothing that he can’t handle. I’m expecting him to play really well.’’

Safety spot unclear with Neal out

The Seahawks placed strong safety Ryan Neal on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, and Carroll indicated Friday that Neal will not play Sunday.

Advertising

When asked if any of the three players on the list could make it back for the game — Neal, defensive tackle Al Woods and defensive end Alton Robinson — Carroll said Robinson “should be back” Saturday but didn’t indicate whether Woods or Neal would be.

Neal has started the past four games at strong safety in place of injured Jamal Adams.

Neal’s absence makes it unclear who will start at strong safety. Options include Josh Jones, who is on the practice squad but has 25 NFL starts at safety, including 13 in 2020 with Jacksonville, or Nigel Warrior, a second-year player listed as a cornerback who played safety in college at Tennessee. He has seen action in the past three games on special teams.

Seattle could also move Ugo Amadi, who has been starting at nickel, to safety and then have one of the cornerbacks slide inside to nickel, such as Sidney Jones. But Seattle has just three healthy cornerbacks who have seen action this year, with John Reid out because of a concussion.

Carroll on Friday declined to reveal the plan.

“We’re going to wait and see who’s going to play,” Carroll said. “We don’t need to show you right now. We’ve got guys at work this week, and we’re ready to go. We had to work out our backup situation, too, to that. We’ve got it worked out, and I’m looking forward to seeing these guys play.”

Notes