RENTON — Bobby Wagner made clear that he never expected to be in this position a year ago. The Seahawks linebacker, surely bound for the Hall of Fame, was about to play his first game with the Rams months after Seattle released him.

He’d seen many of his Super Bowl peers — Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright, to name a few — leave the organization and never return in a jersey. So he figured he would join that list of gone-but-not-forgotten … but still gone group of Seahawks legends.

“I just thought it was a chapter that closed,” said Wagner, the 33-year-old who returned to the Seahawks after the Rams released him. “I didn’t feel like it [coming back] was a possibility. But, you know, God works in mysterious ways.”

What’s less mysterious is Wagner’s impact on the football world in his 11 NFL seasons. He has eight Pro Bowl appearances, a whopping six first-team All-Pro selections with three second-team All-Pros to boot. He ranks second all-time in combined tackles and last season was the top-rated linebacker by Pro Football Focus.

Perhaps that ranking doesn’t jell with the fact that Wagner is slated to make $5.5 million this season — a pittance compared with salaries of the top linebackers in the league. But Seattle hopes his presence helps shore up a front seven that gave up more rushing yards last season than all but two teams.

Still, concerning as some of the Seahawks’ defensive numbers were last season, it’s hard to think Wagner wouldn’t have enjoyed being in Seattle more so than Los Angeles. The Rams, after all, were 5-12 last season — the inverse of their record in 2021 when they won the Super Bowl.

Bobby, however, enjoyed no Champagne with that team, as he was still under contract for the 10th consecutive season in Seattle. Then the Seahawks released him in March figuring they couldn’t pay an aging linebacker the number he wanted.

This would have been a sad, but not uncommon goodbye to a legendary player whose price had gotten too high for a team on a strict budget. Instead — in part because Wagner worked as his own agent — it was an “extremely personal and difficult” parting, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

But Carroll’s reputation as a force of positivity for anyone who has come through the Seahawks program made bringing Bobby back relatively seamless. And on Wednesday it seemed that the reunion was commemorated properly.

“Bobby came by this morning, and it was just a really good moment. We’ve gotten this far together on this thing, and after all the time we spent together I was just so grateful to have him in our football world again,” Carroll said. “I normally wouldn’t report who I meet with, but on this one I think it was such a moment that I was so grateful for.”

Added Bobby: “[Carroll] was blasting music, so I kind of just poked my head in there, and we kind of had a moment where we were like, man, all the stuff that we’ve kind of been through — the good, the bad and the ugly, to be in this position to be together, starting another season, trying to win a championship — we had a moment of appreciation.”

The music Carroll was blasting was Prince, by the way. Now we find out if No. 54 is still his old self or the Linebacker Formerly Known as Bobby Wagner. The numbers and accolades say Wagner is still one of the top NFL LBs. His limited interest on the market last offseason suggests otherwise.

What seems clear now is Wagner’s interest in winning on Sunday — and not just because he is going against the Rams.

Wagner didn’t express any antagonism toward his old team when he was asked about what stands out about his time in L.A. He said he felt he really got to know some of his teammates due to the “hardships” they were enduring together, and praised Pro Bowlers such as receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Wagner has always circled the Rams on the calendar due to him being a Los Angeles native. And the last time he played a regular-season NFL game, it was in a loss to the Seahawks at Lumen field as a Ram.

During training camp, when asked about what it’s going to be like coming back out against in the Rams for the opener, Wagner responded: “I’m excited I got the right colors back on.”

The man is from L.A., but he is home now.