Wagner left Seattle's game vs. Jacksonville with a hamstring injury in the third quarter, and was listed as questionable to return.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Seahawks defense, as K.J. Wright has also been ruled out for the game with a concussion.

Bobby Wagner’s Defensive Player of the Year campaign just got a shot in the arm, and it happened with the Seahawks’ middle linebacker sitting on the sidelines.

Wagner left Seattle’s game vs. Jacksonville with a hamstring injury in the third quarter, and is not expected to return, per the FOX broadcast. Wagner had been dealing with hamstring issues for a few weeks, and appeared to aggravate the injury Sunday.

Here’s what the next three plays looked like without Wagner manning the middle of Seattle’s defense:

Blake Bortles pass deep right to Dede Westbrook for an 18-yard touchdown. Jags 10, Seahawks 0

Blake Bortles pass deep middle to K Cole for 75-yard touchdown. Jags 17, Seahawks 10

Leonard Fournette left guard for one-yard touchdown. Jags 24, Seahawks 10

The 75-yard touchdown was also the longest pass given up by the Seahawks all season, as Bob Condotta pointed out.

It appears the Seahawks dearly miss their Pro Bowl linebacker.