A quick look at Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and the 49ers.

A quick look at Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and the 49ers.

Player of the game: Bobby Wagner

No player had more impact on the game than Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. His interception in the first half led to a touchdown that gave Seattle a 7-3 lead at halftime, and he also had eight tackles, including two for loss, and two quarterback hits.

By the numbers:

0 The Seahawks’ number of points in the first quarter. They have been scoreless in the first quarter in five of 11 games this season and in another game their only first-quarter points came on a safety.

3 The numberof incompletions for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the second half as he was 12 of 15 after going 8 of 19 in the first half.

65 The number of rushing yards the Seahawks had if you take away the 25 that Russell Wilson had. Eddie Lacy led Seattle with 47 yards on the ground, but his average per carry was just 2.7 yards.