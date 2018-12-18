Seattle will likely have more players selected to the game but only assured of two after having seven take part each of the last four years.

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner were voted to the 2019 Pro Bowl, the club announced Tuesday night.

Seven others were selected as alternates, meaning they could be called to play in the game if others at their position pull out. The Seattle alternates are running back Chris Carson, defensive end Frank Clark, return specialist Tyler Lockett, safety Bradley McDougald, guard J.R. Sweezy, quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker K.J. Wright.

Dickson is the first rookie punter since 1985 (the Los Angeles Rams’ Dale Hatcher) to be named to the Pro Bowl. He’s also the first Seattle punter to make the all-star game since Rick Tuten in 1994.

Dickson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November, after punting 16 times and averaging 53 yards per punt. The rookie currently leads the NFL with a punt average of 48.9 yards and a net average of 44.2.

Wagner is making his fifth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl. The only players to make it to the Pro Bowl more often as Seahawks are Walter Jones (nine), Cortez Kennedy (eight), Steve Largent (seven) and Earl Thomas (six).

The Seahawks’ starting middle linebacker is having a prolific season, and his dominance was on full display in Seattle’s 43-16 victory over the 49ers on Dec. 2. In that game, he caused two turnovers in the red zone and filled out every category on the Seahawks’ defensive stat sheet, finishing with 12 tackles, one sack, two TFLs, two QB hits and two passes defensed. But he really came alive on two big plays. Wagner forced a fumble and recovery in the second quarter, then closed out the game with a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Pro Bowl selections are compiled in a vote of fans, players and coaches, each accounting for one-third.

Seattle had seven players take part in the game last season, which tied a franchise record also set in 1984, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The game will be played Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla.