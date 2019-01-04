Left tackle Duane Brown was also named to the second team.

Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and punter Michael Dickson were named to The Associated Press All-Pro First Team, generally regarded as the most prestigious of the various postseason NFL all-star teams, on Friday.

Left tackle Duane Brown was named to the second team.

It is the fourth time Wagner has made the All-Pro team and third year in a row — he was also honored in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Wagner led the Seahawks with 138 tackles and by one metric did not miss a tackle all season.

Wagner, who received 49 of 50 possible votes, now ties Walter Jones for the most first-team All-Pro picks as a Seahawk.

Dickson received 18 votes and makes the team in his rookie season, having been drafted by Seattle in the fifth round out of Texas last spring.

Dickson set Seahawks records with an overall punting average of 48.2 and a net punting average of 42.5.

Wagner was the only Seahawk named All-Pro in 2017.

Brown received seven votes in being honored for the third time in his career. He was a second-teamer in 2011 and first-teamer in 2012 with Houston.

Wagner made it in a year in which he had to take on an additional leadership role after the loss of a handful of veteran defensive players such as Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Michael Bennett, as well as safety Earl Thomas to a season-ending injury following the fourth game.

“I think I really took a lot of pride in leadership,” Wagner said, via The Associated Press. “I knew that was going to be big if we were going to be successful. I knew I was going to have to up my role in that, up my mindfulness in that. I was really conscious of that and just making sure I was, when it came to getting back to the defense I looked at it from a different lens. I didn’t look at it from the lens of I played with all these All-Pros and stuff like that. I looked at it from a lens that I’m playing with guys and it’s my first time playing with them and I need to do a good job of communicating with them and not rely on that communication I had established with other guys.”

It’s the first time since 2014 Seattle has had more than one All-Pro first-teamer. Wagner also made it in 2016 and Tyler Lockett as a returner in 2015. Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Wagner all made it in 2014 and Sherman and Thomas in 2013. Seattle set a team record with four first-team All-Pros in 2012 — Sherman, Thomas, Max Unger and Marshawn Lynch. Seattle had no All-Pro first-teamers from 2008-11.

The Chiefs led with four first-team selections, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They were joined by the first rookie teammates since 1965 — Colts guard left Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the only unanimous choice in balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

Mahomes, Kansas City’s second-year sensation, drew 45 votes at quarterback and was joined by teammates Travis Kelce at tight end, Tyreek Hill as the flex player and Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle.

Nelson and Leonard are among four rookies on the squad, a first for the AP team, including Dickson and Chargers safety Derwin James.

Chicago also had four All-Pros: edge rusher Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and punt returner Tarik Cohen.

Two players made All-Pro for the fifth time: Houston edge rusher J.J. Watt and Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Brothers also were voted to the squad: Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The All-Pro team had a split of 14 AFC and 14 NFC members. There were 16 newcomers: Mahomes; Schwartz; Fuller; Jackson; Cohen; Saints receiver Michael Thomas; Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari; Eagles interior defensive lineman Fletcher Cox; Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore; Chargers defensive back Desmond King and special-teamer Adrian Phillips; Jets kick returner Andre Roberts; and the four rookies.

Players with previous All-Pro honors who made the 2018 team included Donald and Wagner, each for the fourth time; Mack, Dallas right guard Zack Martin and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, each for the third time; Hill; Rams running back Todd Gurley; and Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins got the most votes on offense with 46.

Among those making the second team were a pair of Rams with local ties — punter Johnny Hekker, a graduate of Bothell High, and special-teamer Cory Littleton, who played at Washington.