Bob Condotta (6-1)
Seahawks 33, Bills 26. This always loomed as a “trap game’’ for Seattle, with a long trip lodged between games against two division rivals and Buffalo an improving team that is a somewhat surprising 6-2. But I’m sticking with the Seahawks because Russell Wilson gives Seattle the edge basically every week at the most important position there is. And now that Seattle’s defense appears on the uptick and is adding some significant personnel reinforcements, the Seahawks seem to finally be on the verge of becoming a complete team, assuming the running back injuries don’t get in the way.
Adam Jude (7-0)
Seahawks 29, Bills 24. It will be interesting to see how Seattle’s defense tries — if at all — to pressure Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who is as tough as any QB to bring down. Two weeks ago, the Seahawks decided not to blitz Arizona’s Kyler Murray, and that proved costly. Last week, the Seahawks brought pressure 51% of the time vs. the 49ers. Expect another revitalized performance from Seattle’s defense, boosted by the return of Jamal Adams and the addition of Carlos Dunlap.
Larry Stone (5-2)
Seahawks 30, Bills 24. Choosing to ignore the fourth quarter, I saw enough positive signs from Seattle’s defense last week against San Francisco to think they’re going to stop being a major liability – particularly with Jamal Adams’ return and Carlos Dunlap’s arrival. Josh Allen is a load, and the Bills have a well-balanced offense, but the way Wilson and company are humming, all they need is an adequate defense to prevail.
Matt Calkins (5-2)
Bills 31, Seahawks 30. Buffalo is the best team Seattle has played all year, and has a difference-making quarterback in Josh Allen. The addition of Carlos Dunlap on the edge and the return of Jamal Adams at safety will have an impact for the Seahawks, but it won’t be enough to overcome the Bills on the road. Seattle will endure its second loss of the season, and the increasingly overconfident Adam Jude will suffer his first loss.
Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24
Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27
Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30
Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35
Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)
Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27
Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*
Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31
Week 6
BYE WEEK
Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)
Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*
Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31
Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31
Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)
Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*
Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30
Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*
Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38
Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)
Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*
Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48
Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*
Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31
Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16
Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*
Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17
Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24
Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21
Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*
Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20
Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*
* – closest score
