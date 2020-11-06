Bob Condotta (6-1)

Seahawks 33, Bills 26. This always loomed as a “trap game’’ for Seattle, with a long trip lodged between games against two division rivals and Buffalo an improving team that is a somewhat surprising 6-2. But I’m sticking with the Seahawks because Russell Wilson gives Seattle the edge basically every week at the most important position there is. And now that Seattle’s defense appears on the uptick and is adding some significant personnel reinforcements, the Seahawks seem to finally be on the verge of becoming a complete team, assuming the running back injuries don’t get in the way.

Adam Jude (7-0)

Seahawks 29, Bills 24. It will be interesting to see how Seattle’s defense tries — if at all — to pressure Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who is as tough as any QB to bring down. Two weeks ago, the Seahawks decided not to blitz Arizona’s Kyler Murray, and that proved costly. Last week, the Seahawks brought pressure 51% of the time vs. the 49ers. Expect another revitalized performance from Seattle’s defense, boosted by the return of Jamal Adams and the addition of Carlos Dunlap.

Larry Stone (5-2)

Seahawks 30, Bills 24. Choosing to ignore the fourth quarter, I saw enough positive signs from Seattle’s defense last week against San Francisco to think they’re going to stop being a major liability – particularly with Jamal Adams’ return and Carlos Dunlap’s arrival. Josh Allen is a load, and the Bills have a well-balanced offense, but the way Wilson and company are humming, all they need is an adequate defense to prevail.

Matt Calkins (5-2)

Bills 31, Seahawks 30. Buffalo is the best team Seattle has played all year, and has a difference-making quarterback in Josh Allen. The addition of Carlos Dunlap on the edge and the return of Jamal Adams at safety will have an impact for the Seahawks, but it won’t be enough to overcome the Bills on the road. Seattle will endure its second loss of the season, and the increasingly overconfident Adam Jude will suffer his first loss.

Week 8 (Seahawks 37, 49ers 27)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

Stone: 49ers 33, Seahawks 30

Calkins: Seahawks 38, 49ers 35

Week 7 (Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 27

Jude: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

Week 6

BYE WEEK

Week 5 (Seahawks 27, Vikings 26)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Vikings 27*

Jude: Seahawks 34, Vikings 31

Stone: Seahawks 35, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Vikings 31

Week 4 (Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23)

Condotta: Seahawks 37, Dolphins 28*

Jude: Seahawks 42, Dolphins 30

Stone: Seahawks 35, Dolphins 31*

Calkins: Seahawks 41, Dolphins 38

Week 3 (Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31)

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31*

Jude: Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28*

Calkins: Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* – closest score