Seattle Seahawks (6-1)
vs. Buffalo Bills (6-2)
10 a.m. | Bills Stadium| Orchard Park, N.Y.
TV: FOX| Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
- After catching some breaks, Seahawks’ chances to earn the NFC’s top seed have never looked better
- Seahawks’ Chris Carson, five others declared out vs. Bills
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
After catching some breaks, Seahawks’ chances to earn the NFC’s top seed have never looked better
A week ago, the Seahawks were coming off their first loss of the season and entering a weekend fraught with potential peril. A home loss to the 49ers could have dropped the Seahawks into third place in the NFC West, and could have set up a scenario in which every division team was within a game of each other.
Instead, proving again how much things can change each week in the NFL, the Seahawks enter Sunday’s game at Buffalo in the most advantageous position they could have hoped for seven days ago.
Seahawks activate Rasheem Green, elevate Alex Collins and Jayson Stanley from practice squad
The Seahawks filled out their roster for Sunday’s game against Buffalo with three expected additions, activating defensive end Rasheem Green off Injured Reserve and elevating running back Alex Collins and cornerback Jayson Stanley from the practice squad.
Seahawks’ Chris Carson, five others declared out vs. Bills
Running back Chris Carson is one of six players the team declared out, all of whom are starters or key backups. The others are running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Ugo Amadi (each hamstrings), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and left guard Mike Iupati (back).
But every other player on the 53-man roster is considered good to go, which includes strong safety Jamal Adams, out since Sept. 27 because of a strained groin, and receiver David Moore, who missed practice Thursday because of ankle and back injuries.
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
Seattle has played the Bills in Buffalo just three times, the fewest road games against any team that was in the NFL when Seattle joined in 1976.
In fact, the Seahawks have played the Bills in Buffalo just once since 2001, a 34-10 loss to open the 2008 season — Seattle beat Buffalo 50-17 in 2012 in a game played in Toronto as a Bills home game).
As such, Buffalo is the last NFL city Russell Wilson has not played in, of teams that haven’t moved, since he entered the league in 2012 (he hasn’t played in Las Vegas).
Let’s take a look at the keys to Sunday’s game.
