Hopefully, frustration isn’t skewing anyone’s brainwaves right now. The Seahawks might have missed the playoffs for the first time in six years, but that shouldn’t distract from what they’ve accomplished this decade.

Despite a disappointing season filled with penalty flags and errant field-goal attempts, the Seahawks are still the most successful NFC team of the past six years. And much of that is because of general manager John Schneider.

It was reported Saturday the Seahawks denied the Packers permission to interview Schneider, who grew up six miles from Lambeau Field. But that doesn’t mean Schneider will stay in Seattle through 2021, when his contract is up.

Green Bay still could acquire Schneider through a trade — potentially giving up draft picks and cash. My advice to the Seahawks: If you’re going to let go of Schneider, you better get the deal of a lifetime.

Lord knows that Schneider isn’t perfect, and I’ve been critical of him before. He hasn’t hit pay dirt in the draft for several years and has been particularly off-base in evaluating offensive linemen. There was also the swapping of center Max Unger for tight end Jimmy Graham, who never came close to matching the production that made him a star in New Orleans.

But those moves aside — the Seahawks general manager has generally crushed it.

Schneider’s first three drafts might very well have been the best in NFL history. He snagged Russell Wilson in the third round, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor in the fifth, Bobby Wagner in the second and Earl Thomas in the first. Those names have been the cornerstones of a team that reached consecutive Super Bowls and won at least 10 games for five straight seasons.

Schneider was also instrumental in acquiring Marshawn Lynch, maybe the most integral player in transforming the organization, and has brought in loads of top-level lent that was overlooked elsewhere.

Doug Baldwin, who is headed to his second Pro Bowl, was undrafted. Michael Bennett, who has played in two Pro Bowls, was also undrafted. Thomas Rawls, who led the league in yards per carry his rookie season, was undrafted.

The NFL is replete with rags-to-riches stories, but there seem to be more of them in Seattle than anywhere else.

For years fans have bemoaned the Seahawks’ inability to shore up the offensive line, and many of those criticisms have been valid. But what people rarely acknowledge is Schneider’s consistency in hitting on big-name extensions.

Just about every time he pays a guy, it seems to pay off. Among Wagner, Thomas, Wilson, Sherman, Bennett, K.J. Wright and Baldwin, where has he wasted money?

When the Seahawks lost Malik McDowell before the season, Schneider went out and got Sheldon Richardson. That was huge.

When left tackle George Fant went down in the preseason, Schneider picked up Duane Brown. That was equally big.

The Seahawks’ window might be closing, but that has more to do with age and injuries than it does front-office decision-making. Folks around town are angry right now, but they should also be grateful for what they’ve been able to experience the past few years.

I’m not going to pretend that GMs aren’t replaceable. They’re not akin to franchise quarterbacks. I’m also not going to pretend that all the Seahawks’ key moves have been Schneider’s calls. He shares roster responsibility with Pete Carroll, who hired Scheider eight days after he took the head-coaching job.

Still, it’s hard for me to believe that Seattle would have had a parade for the Seahawks four Februaries ago if Schneider wasn’t around. And it’s equally hard for me to believe that they’ll be as successful moving forward without him on board.

Perhaps Schneider is hellbent on leaving. One can certainly understand why. But if he’s insistent on heading to Green Bay, the Seahawks better be insistent in getting a huge haul in exchange for him.

I feel like even Schneider would tell you that much.