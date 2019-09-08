Seattle Seahawks (0-0)
vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)
1:05 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Jump to: Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 | Comments »
A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports
PREGAME
11:37 a.m. After being downgraded to questionable earlier this week, Ziggy Ansah will indeed not play in today’s opener against the Bengals. He’s joined on the inactive list by L.J. Collier, John Ursua, David Moore, Gary Jennings, Joey Hunt and Parry Nickerson.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.