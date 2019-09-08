Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)

1:05 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

PREGAME

11:37 a.m. The questionable designation more often than not means a player will play in the NFL — about two-thirds of the time.

But on Sunday for Ziggy Ansah, it means he will watch from the sidelines as the Seahawks declared Ansah inactive for the regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ansah went through an on-field workout about two-and-a-half hours prior to the game, working with a trainer on pass rush moves and other conditioning work.

Ziggy Ansah, listed as questionable, going through some drills. pic.twitter.com/yjiL6AEJeT — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 8, 2019

But it apparently was not enough to convince the team he is ready to return.

Ansah was listed as questionable following Friday’s practice after he had initially not been on the team’s status report.

“There’s still a little bit of question for Ziggy,’’ coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “We just want to make sure he’s alright.’’

Advertising

Seattle’s other inactives yielded no real surprises as receivers Gary Jennings, John Ursua and David Moore are out as well as OL Joey Hunt, DE L.J. Collier and cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Hunt, Collier and Moore had already been ruled out and Jennings and Ursua are inactive with Seattle going with just four receivers and an offensive attack likely to be heavily run-oriented against the Bengals.

Nickerson just arrived last week in a trade with the Jets and Carroll had hinted on Friday that he might not yet be ready to play.

Ansah signed a one-year contract worth up to $9 million that includes $3 million in playing-time incentives. Specifically, Ansah receives $93,750 for every game he is on the 53-man active roster and for every game he is on the 46-man gameday active roster. So, the decision Sunday cost Ansah a little bit of money.

But the Seahawks are obviously playing it cautious with Ansah knowing that some really tough tests await the next few weeks — specifically, a trip to Pittsburgh next Sunday and a visit from Drew Brees and the Saints in two weeks. — Bob Condotta