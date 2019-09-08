Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)

1:05 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

QUARTER 2

13:17 | Bengals 3, Seahawks 0 Deja vu? It sure feels like it, with Russell Wilson being chased all over the backfield. On one play, he takes a sack. On a another, he flips a desperation ball to Chris Carson, who almost gets back to the line of scrimmage. A bit of dysfunction on the offensive side of the ball right now for Seattle.

QUARTER 1

First-quarter thoughts from Adam Jude:

1. So … not an ideal start.

The good: Bobby Wagner doing Bobby Wagner things. Jadeveon Clowney wreaking havoc in the backfield.

Beyond that, the Seahawks’ pass defense was a little leaky in the first quarter.

The Bengals had 85 total yards to the Seahawks’ 16, with 81 of those yards coming in the air — and Andy Dalton wasn’t even that sharp.

Seattle is fortunate to trail only 3-0.

2. Sputtering offense

The Seahawks went three-and-out on their first two series, and the offense was, to put it bluntly, a mess.

Seattle didn’t pick up its first first down until the final play of the quarter, on a Chris Carson 3-yard run.

Russell Wilson was sacked once, and center Justin Britt left the game on the second offensive snap with an unspecific injury. Britt did return for the second series.

The good news here: DK Metcalf, in his NFL debut, started at wide receiver just 19 days after a minor knee procedure. Wilson’s first pass attempt was intended for Metcalf (falling incomplete), and Wilson’s second pass was complete to Metcalf for a 6-yard gain.

3. Hey, hey, it’s BBK.

Ben Burr-Kirven, the former Washington Huskies star linebacker, continued his ball-hawking ways by striping Bengals’ punt returner Alex Erickson late in the first quarter.

On the roster bubble in training camp, Burr-Kirven made the 53-man roster in large part because the Seahawks expected him to be a key contributor on special teams. He’s already rewarding the team’s faith in him there.

The Seahawks’ Nick Bellore recovered the fumble in Bengals’ territory, but the Seahawks’ offense didn’t do anything with it, and was forced to punt early in the second quarter.

0:40 | Bengals 3, Seahawks 0 Russell Wilson takes a sack and Seattle goes three and out, but on the punt return, Ben Burr-Kirven knocks the ball loose from Bengals returner Alex Erickson. The Seahawks recover and regain possession.

BBK with the forced fumble 💪 pic.twitter.com/odnuKOn4OZ — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 8, 2019

2:48 | Bengals 3, Seahawks 0 Cincinnati makes it to the Seattle 16-yard line, but that’s as far as Andy Dalton will lead them. A false start pushes them back five yards, then Randy Bullock comes on for a 39-yard field goal. The Bengals have an 85-7 edge in total yards.

10:13 |Seahawks 0, Bengals 0 Phew, a tough assignment for former UW tight end Drew Sample: Jadeveon Clowney, who draws a holding call. Clowney continues to make his presence known when on the field. The next play, fellow former Husky John Ross gets a bit better fortune and hauls in fis first pass for a 20-yard gain.

11:51 | Seahawks 0, Bengals 0 Jadeveon Clowney makes his first appearance on third down as Andy Dalton throws incomplete to John Ross III, already the second incompletion to the former Husky. Cincinnati challenges but the ruling is upheld. The next play, Clowney gets into the backfield and bats down Dalton’s pass attempt.

Jadeveon Clowney looks pretty, pretty good in blue and green #CINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/YBxuZcPWEE — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 8, 2019

PREGAME

12:57 p.m. As we begin to get photos from CenturyLink Field, let’s take a moment of appreciation for our two photographers out there today, Dean Rutz and Mike Siegel, who were both shooting well past midnight at Husky Stadium for last night’s wild loss. Check out their work from last night here, and their gallery from today’s game above.

11:37 a.m. The questionable designation more often than not means a player will play in the NFL — about two-thirds of the time.

But on Sunday for Ziggy Ansah, it means he will watch from the sidelines as the Seahawks declared Ansah inactive for the regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ansah went through an on-field workout about two-and-a-half hours prior to the game, working with a trainer on pass rush moves and other conditioning work.

Ziggy Ansah, listed as questionable, going through some drills. pic.twitter.com/yjiL6AEJeT — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 8, 2019

But it apparently was not enough to convince the team he is ready to return.

Ansah was listed as questionable following Friday’s practice after he had initially not been on the team’s status report.

“There’s still a little bit of question for Ziggy,’’ coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “We just want to make sure he’s alright.’’

Seattle’s other inactives yielded no real surprises as receivers Gary Jennings, John Ursua and David Moore are out as well as OL Joey Hunt, DE L.J. Collier and cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Hunt, Collier and Moore had already been ruled out and Jennings and Ursua are inactive with Seattle going with just four receivers and an offensive attack likely to be heavily run-oriented against the Bengals.

Nickerson just arrived last week in a trade with the Jets and Carroll had hinted on Friday that he might not yet be ready to play.

Ansah signed a one-year contract worth up to $9 million that includes $3 million in playing-time incentives. Specifically, Ansah receives $93,750 for every game he is on the 53-man active roster and for every game he is on the 46-man gameday active roster. So, the decision Sunday cost Ansah a little bit of money.

But the Seahawks are obviously playing it cautious with Ansah knowing that some really tough tests await the next few weeks — specifically, a trip to Pittsburgh next Sunday and a visit from Drew Brees and the Saints in two weeks. — Bob Condotta