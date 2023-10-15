1Q | Seahawks 7, Bengals 0
10 a.m. | Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
pregame reading Seahawks at Bengals
Kenneth Walker III punches in TD on Seahawks' impressive opening drive
The scoring play: Kenneth Walker III punches in the Seahawks' opening touchdown from 1 yard out.
The drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:22.
The story: The Seahawks just put together a very impressive opening drive with a nice run-pass balance and topped it off with a short touchdown. Good start in Cincinnati.
The score: Seahawks 7, Bengals 0. 8:38 left in 1Q.
Devin Bush, Damien Lewis headline Seahawks' inactives vs. Bengals
The Seahawks’ inactives for Sunday’s game include two players who had been listed as doubtful or out due to injury — cornerback Artie Burns (hamstring) and starting left guard Damien Lewis (ankle).
Seattle’s other three inactives included one mild surprise — linebacker Devin Bush. Bush, signed to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million, was not listed on the injury report this week so he is assumed to be a healthy scratch. Bush played in three of Seattle’s first four games, sitting out the win at Detroit due to injury. But Bush only played 10 snaps against the Giants as the Seahawks went often with a nickel formation on defense in which they had just two linebackers on the field.
Seattle’s other two inactives are backup offensive linemen McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal.
Seattle had to make only five players inactive after placing cornerback Coby Bryant on Injured Reserve Saturday with a toe injury and elevating receiver Cody Thompson from the practice squad.
Beating Bengals could show that Seahawks are as good as their 3-1 start
The Seahawks’ bye week arrived at the perfect time to allow several players to get healthy.
But the bye coming after just four games — the earliest for any NFL teams this season — didn’t allow for a lot of introspection.
Teams often use the off week to self-scout, meaning to watch their own film and review their own stats to pick up on any tendencies they might be revealing to opponents.
“But we can revisit that, Week 9 or Week 8, when we have more film,” receiver DK Metcalf said this past week.
The same can be said for making any sweeping judgments about how good the Seahawks might be as they head to Cincinnati to resume their season Sunday morning against the Bengals.
What to watch for when Seahawks take on Bengals in Week 6
Other than the Joe Nash “trick knee’’ wild-card playoff game following the 1988 season, the Seahawks-Bengals series might not conjure a ton of indelible memories.
There was at least one memorable first — the debut of what would become the original Legion of Boom secondary of Richard Sherman, Brandon Browner, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas came against the Bengals on Oct. 30, 2011, at Lumen Field.
And there was a memorable last — Steve Largent scoring the final and 100th touchdown of his storied career to help lead the Seahawks to an upset 24-17 win over the Bengals in 1989, a TD that broke Don Hutson’s 44-year-old NFL receiving touchdown record.
It’s a series that’s tied 10-10 and continues at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Seahawks’ second trip to Cincy since 2003 and first since 2015.
That trip holds a rather dubious distinction as the Seahawks blew a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter to lose 27-24 in overtime, the biggest blown lead of the Pete Carroll era.
The Seahawks obviously hope that history does not repeat itself.
And with that, on to our weekly keys to the game and prediction.
Seahawks place cornerback Coby Bryant on injured reserve
The Seahawks made two roster moves Saturday, placing cornerback/safety Coby Bryant on injured reserve and elevating receiver Cody Thompson from the practice squad.
That means the Seahawks will have 53 players on the active roster for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati and will have to make five inactive to get to the game-day limit of 48.
That only Thompson was elevated indicates that backup quarterback Drew Lock is healthy after missing practice Thursday with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable.
The Seahawks could have elevated Holton Ahlers off the practice squad had it wanted a third quarterback for Sunday’s game.
Most Read Sports Stories
- No. 7 Huskies find way to finish in 36-33 walkoff win over No. 8 Oregon WATCH
- Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch UW-Oregon and 'College GameDay' WATCH
- National media react to Michael Penix Jr.'s big game in UW's win over Oregon
- 15 years after moving Sonics, now it's the Thunder asking for publicly funded arena
- Michael Penix Jr. might have just had his Heisman moment against Oregon
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.