The Seahawks will begin training camp on July 25 and will host 12 that are open to the public, the team announced Monday.

The Seahawks also announced that they will hold one practice, Aug. 3, at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell. That practice will begin at 1:30 p.m. The other 11 open practices will be held at the VMAC in Renton. Seattle will play its first preseason game Aug. 8 against Denver at CenturyLink Field.

The team further announced that the Pop Keeney practice will feature performances by the Seahawks Dancers and Blue Thunder, along with fan activities and photo opportunities with mascots Blitz and Boom. The timing of that practice fits with then the team has traditionally held its mock game, or essentially the closest thing to a scrimmage that the Seahawks conduct during the preseason.

Otherwise, the format for training camp is similar to past seasons.

The Seahawks will again charge a transportation fee of $10 as fans will be required to park off-site and be shuttled to VMAC before each practice. A $10 “event-related fee” will also apply for the practice at Pop Keeney Stadium. Parking information for Pop Keeney Stadium will be available before camp, the team announced.

For practices at the VMAC, the Seahawks announced they have partnered with The Landing Shopping Center in Renton to serve as the Seahawks Training Camp Parking and Transportation Center. Guests will receive transportation and training camp passes upon check-in at the Seahawks Pro Shop within The Landing, located at 840 N. 10th Place in Renton. Check-in begins 90 minutes before the start of practice and closes 45 minutes after practice begins.

The team will again handle registration for the practices via the team’s website, Seahawks.com/trainingcamp.

Registration will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Only fans that register through Seahawks.com/trainingcamp will be allowed to attend practice.

A limited number of spots for the 11 practices at VMAC will be made available to Season Ticket Holders, Blue Pride Members, and Junior 12s Kids Club Members through an online exclusive preregistration window.