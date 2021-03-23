The Seahawks on Tuesday began taking care of what looms as their biggest need remaining in the offseason — shoring up the pass rush — by bringing back one of their best edge rushers of last season, veteran Benson Mayowa, and then signing free agent Kerry Hyder of the 49ers.

The NFL Network first reported that Mayowa will re-sign with the Seahawks, but there were no immediate contract details available. A source confirmed to the Seattle Times the signing is expected.

Hyder, 29, had 8.5 sacks for the 49ers last season in what was his first year in San Francisco after playing the previous season in Dallas. His signing was reported by multiple outlets as being a three-year deal worth $16.5 million with the ability to go to $17.5 million. His agent. Erik Burkhardt, revealed the signing via Twitter and a source confirmed to the Times it will happen.

The 29-year-old Mayowa had six sacks in 13 games and nine starts for the Seahawks last season, missing three games at midseason due to an ankle injury.

The two signings raise the question of whether the Seahawks will still be able to retain free agent Carlos Dunlap, of if there will be a need to bring him back with Mayowa and Hyder now in the fold.

Hyder was rated by Pro Football Focus as the 183rd best free agent available this offseason. Wrote PFF in its scouting report of Hyder: “Playing on his third team in three seasons, Hyder turned in a career-high 68.6 overall grade while tying a career-high with 55 pressures in 2020. Hyder knows how to win as a pass-rusher up front, ranking near the middle of the pack in pass-rush win percentage since 2018, but he must do a better job of finishing plays as he’s missed an incredible 21 tackles on just 114 career attempts. …. Former 49ers DC Robert Saleh – now the head coach of the New York Jets – showed this past season why he was one of the hottest candidates this cycle, because he was getting production out of everyone on the roster after San Francisco faced a barrage of injuries. Hyder played the most snaps of his career and had at least two pressures in every outing but one, and now he’ll look to cash in free agency, potentially playing for his fourth team in four straight seasons.’’

Mayowa had four sacks in the final seven games of the season after returning from the injury after he also began sharing more time at the LEO/rush end position with Carlos Dunlap, who was acquired in a trade with the Bengals in October.

Coach Pete Carroll said he felt Mayowa was more productive when he didn’t have to play as many snaps. Mayowa played no more than 58% of snaps in the final seven games after playing at least 63% in the first six games of the year.

The Seahawks undoubtedly hope to again use Mayowa in a rotation at the rush end spot again with Hyder and 2020 rookies Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson.

Dunlap emerged as the team’s best pass rusher in the final two months of the 2020 season, but he was released earlier this month so the team could get out of his $14.1 million cap hit for the 2021 season.

That cap hit would have been $11.1 but Dunlap agreed when being traded to Seattle to defer $3 million to the 2021 season as a bonus, that he ended up not getting when he was released.