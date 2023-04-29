I’m thinking of that Matthew McConaughey quote from “The Wolf of Wall Street,” when he said that “nobody — I don’t care if you’re Warren Buffett or Jimmy Buffett — nobody knows if a stock will go up, down, sideways or in (expletive) circles.”

Not sure the NFL draft is a whole lot different. First-round busts and seventh-round steals seem to be a storyline each year, and though the more-gifted executives can put themselves in the best position to build contenders during those three spring days, they’re performing guesswork like everybody else.

When we’re talking about guesses, we usually think about question marks. And the biggest question mark after this year’s draft for the Seahawks is: Have they done enough to beef up their defensive line?

This seemed to be the most salient area of concern for the Seahawks heading into the offseason. As fellow Seattle Times sports columnist Larry Stone noted, Pete Carroll offered a multitude of quotes on the need to improve the D-line in his end-of-the-season news conference.

Among them: “We are going to have to become more dynamic up front.” “We have to rush the passer better.” And in reference to their more dominant days, that the team “had seven or eight guys that you had to deal with and some problem guys up front.”

Perhaps it was no surprise that the Seahawks spent a substantial amount of their cap space on defensive linemen this offseason, most notably by signing Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year, $51.3 million contract. They added Jarran Reed — whom they drafted seven years earlier — at a lower rate. And in the last two days of the draft, they picked edge player Derick Hall (second round), defensive tackle Cameron Young (fourth), and defensive end Mike Morris (fifth).

There is no world in which Carroll or general manager John Schneider will deliver anything but gushing praise for the men they picked. They and their staff did their homework and are likely pleased with their additions. But is it enough?

Remember a couple things. 1) The Seahawks passed on defensive tackle Jalen Carter — who, before his arrest last month, was the No. 1 pick in an array of mock drafts. This could have been because they were simply smitten with cornerback Devon Witherspoon, whom they picked fifth — or because of perceived character issues that seemed responsible for Carter’s drop to ninth. 2) Carroll implied during league meetings in late March that he was hoping to bring some former defensive linemen back — players such as the released Al Woods and Shelby Harris or free agent Poona Ford.

“We’ve got a couple of great spots for guys,” Carroll said at the time.

And in regards to Ford, specifically: “Hopefully we can keep talking. We’d love to have him back. We need him to come back.”

So Saturday, after the draft was completed, it seemed appropriate to ask Carroll what he thought of the defensive-line room at this point, and whether there was still work to do.

“Today was really important for us, and of course the free-agency moves that we made here to get J-Reed back and to get Dre in. Now those were hugely pointed and directed at trying to adjust a room and make it a little more competitive and hopefully more productive,” Carroll said. “Today, to hit the nose tackle with Cam was really big deal. We really needed a spot right there. We’re not done. We got work to do and we’ll continue to work at it. We never stopped, you know, but we got our eyes on some guys were talking to some people and things like that.”

Carroll was asked about Woods and Ford specifically and he said he loved both of them. When Harris’ name was thrown in there, Schneider smiled and said “we’re going through a checklist.”

Safe to say they’re still looking.

No one position group wins or loses a football game in the NFL. And barring a string of elite-level drafts, it’s almost impossible for a squad to be without at least one weak spot. But as much as football has evolved over the years, games are still decided in the trenches. And a tenuous defensive front last season contributed to the Seahawks finishing 26th in total defense last year and 30th in run defense.

This year’s draft seemed productive on that end, with “seemed” being the operative word. That along with their free-agency moves is a good start, but fans should hope that Carroll’s telling the truth when he says they aren’t finished.