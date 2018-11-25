Seattle forced five fumbles in its win over Carolina, so why is it that the Seahawks recovered none? It wasn't for want of trying, say the Seahawks' defenders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In their first 10 games of the season the Seahawks forced eight fumbles.

In Sunday’s 30-27 win at Carolina, they forced half that many.

Carolina also lost another on its own, giving the Panthers five fumbles — Seattle opponents only had 10 for the season prior to Sunday.

But if that was good news, the bad news is Seattle somehow didn’t recover any of them.

“Gosh that was frustrating,’’ said coach Pete Carroll. “The ball was on the ground all day just like we wanted to be. … But there were so many chances. I don’t know why we couldn’t come up with the ball.’’

Actually, the Seahawks thought they came up with one when Bobby Wagner initially jumped on a fumble by Cam Newton in the second quarter.

“I had the ball,’’ Wagner said. “I heard them say, ‘(Seattle) has the ball.’ And then when I get up they say I don’t have the ball. He said because the guy (tackle Chris Clark) was on it forward and I was on it backwards, so they gave it to him.’’

Said safety Bradley McDougald: “I’m still trying to get a clear decision on that. That doesn’t make sense to me.’’

But as for the rest, the Seahawks could only shake their head about bounces that didn’t go their way.

Rookie cornerback Tre Flowers forced two fumbles he couldn’t recover.

“Wish we had gotten one of those,’’ he said. Then he held up his hand with a few cuts and some visible blood. “My hand shows it,’’ he said.

Seattle, though, had not gotten a turnover of any kind in its last three games and at least being around the ball a lot was a good sign. McDougald had an interception in the end zone that proved pivotal in the third quarter, and for want of a bounce or two that went a different way Seattle might have had another turnover or two.

“It’s a positive we are getting to the ball,’’ McDougald said. “It’s a positive that guys’ mindset and effort are going towards the ball. Getting it (when it’s) on the ground, that’s just football sometimes. The ball is going to bounce the other way.’’