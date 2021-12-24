Bob Condotta (7-7)

Seahawks 19, Bears 9: Call this the Tight Turnaround Bowl (hey, that’s better than a lot of bowl game names), with both teams coming off short weeks and tough losses. Seattle had one fewer day of rest but doesn’t have to travel. And yes, it may snow. Who knows who that will favor, but the last time there was a real snow game at home was in 2008 when Seattle beat the Jets 13-3 in the season finale. Snow or no snow, Seattle gets the W.

Adam Jude (8-6)

Seahawks 19, Bears 17: It’s hard to know what to expect from the Seahawks now that they really don’t have anything to play for. And it’s even harder to figure out what to expect from this Seahawks offense. At the very least, Russell Wilson will be better than he was Tuesday night in L.A., which should be enough against the Bears.

Larry Stone (6-8)

Seahawks 22, Bears 15: As dreary as the Seahawks’ season has been, Chicago’s has been worse. After a promising but misleading 3-2 start, the Bears have lost eight of their past nine games. With Seattle’s playoff hopes extinguished, this game will be a good test of Pete Carroll’s insistence that the Seahawks can still find something to play for.

Matt Calkins (9-5)

Seahawks 21, Bears 14: Seattle might not have much to play for — in fact, losing might better set it up for the future — but there’s still enough pride and talent in that locker room to overcome a struggling Bears team at Lumen Field.

Week 15 (Rams 20, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Rams 28, Seahawks 23

Jude: Rams 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 23, Rams 20

Calkins: Rams 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 14 (Seahawks 33, Texans 13)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Texans 10

Jude: Seahawks 34, Texans 13*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Texans 7

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Texans 17

Week 13 (Seahawks 30, 49ers 23)

Condotta: 49ers 21, Seahawks 16

Jude: 49ers 24, Seahawks 20*

Stone: 49ers 23, Seahawks 10

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 14

Week 12 (WFT 17, Seahawks 15)

Condotta: Seahawks 21, WFT 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, WFT 17

Stone: WFT 27, Seahawks 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, WFT 21

Week 11 (Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13)

Condotta: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16

Stone: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)

Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*

Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30

Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21

Week 9 — bye

Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*

Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score