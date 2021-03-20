Alex McGough, who is one of two quarterbacks on the Seahawks’ roster behind starter Russell Wilson, is being investigated by police for allegedly punching a man in the face at a bar in Tampa, Florida, on St. Patrick’s Day, according to TMZ Sports.

McGough was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, and he returned to the team’s practice squad late last season and signed a contract for the 2021 season in January. He was not arrested and has not been charged, according to TMZ. But TMZ reported that “the incident is under investigation.’’

McGough was allegedly at the Green Parrot Pub when an altercation broke out, according to TMZ, which spoke to the man McGough allegedly hit, 24-year-old Anthony Albino. Albino said the two got in an argument when McGough accused Albino of approaching his girlfriend.

Albino said he suffered a bloody nose and a gash to his elbow and that he went to the police the next day to file a report with the intent of pressing charges.

The Seahawks said they are monitoring the situation.

Geno Smith, who was the Seahawks’ backup last season, became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, leaving them with three quarterbacks on their roster.

The Seahawks also have Danny Etling on its roster to backup Wilson. Etling, a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2018, was claimed off waivers from Atlanta last August and spent all season on the practice squad. Like McGough, he signed a contract for the 2021 season in January.

McGough spent all of the 2018 season on the Seahawks’ practice squad after being drafted out of Florida International. He did not re-sign and went to Jacksonville. He was released by the Jaguars and spent the 2019 season with Houston and much of 2020 before being released in October. The Seahawks signed McGough on Dec. 2 to the practice squad. He has not played in a regular-season game in the NFL.