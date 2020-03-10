One piece of the 2020 NFL draft puzzle was solved Tuesday as the league announced its compensatory picks. The Seahawks were granted an additional three, which are compensation for having an overall net loss of qualifying free agents in 2019.

Seattle’s compensatory picks were in the third (101), fourth (144) and sixth (214) rounds.

There is no official draft order yet from the NFL for all seven rounds — that should come soon.

But by adding three comp picks, the Seahawks appear to now have nine total picks in the draft, which is April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Seattle has one pick in the first round (27), two in the second (59 and 64), as well as now one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. But the NFL has yet to officially confirm those numbers.

The NFL listed the qualifying free agents Seattle lost: safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Justin Coleman, quarterback Brett Hundley, offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy and defensive lineman Shamar Stephen.

The two free agents Seattle signed, who canceled out two of those departures: offensive lineman Mike Iupati and kicker Jason Myers.

Only players considered as unrestricted free agents — meaning their contracts simply ran out but they were not cut or released — can qualify.