One piece of the 2020 NFL draft puzzle was solved Tuesday as the league announced its compensatory picks. The Seahawks were granted an additional three, which are compensation for having an overall net loss of qualifying free agents in 2019.

The extra three picks gives Seattle eight for the 2020 draft, which will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Seattle’s compensatory picks were in the third (101st overall), fourth (144th) and sixth (214th) rounds.

There is no official draft order yet from the NFL for all seven rounds but it is expected that the league could release it Wednesday.

Seattle has one pick in the first round (27th), two in the second (59th and 64th), as well as now one in the third at 101. Other picks, including the comp picks announced Tuesday, are expected at 133, 144, 162 and 214, according to OvertheCap.com.

The NFL listed the qualifying free agents Seattle lost: safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Justin Coleman, quarterback Brett Hundley, offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy and defensive lineman Shamar Stephen.

The two free agents Seattle signed, who canceled out two of those departures: offensive lineman Mike Iupati and kicker Jason Myers.

Only players considered as unrestricted free agents — meaning their contracts simply ran out but they were not cut or released — can qualify.