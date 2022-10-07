Week 5: Seahawks at Saints

Bob Condotta (3-1)

Saints 27, Seahawks 21: Two long trips in two weeks might catch up to the Seahawks. So might a Saints team that statistically is a bit better than its 1-3 record may indicate. Seattle needs to force the Saints into a few turnovers to win this one, but the odds feel against Seattle here.

Adam Jude (1-3)

Seahawks 28, Saints 27: It’s hard to know what to expect from the Seahawks defense these days, but Andy Dalton getting the start for New Orleans doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence either.

Shane Lantz (1-3)

Saints 42, Seahawks 35: With Geno Smith playing better than expected through the first four weeks of the season, the Seahawks will score plenty of points. But with a leaky defense that is allowing an NFL worst 8.7 yards per passing attempt, Andy Dalton and the Saints will score more.

Larry Stone (1-3)

Seahawks 35, Saints 30: I’ve been see-sawing back and forth all year on the Seahawks, and I’m going to do it again. I’ve seen enough from Geno Smith and the offense to be convinced they can continue to rack up the points, and I have just enough faith in the defense to think they can keep Andy Dalton from going crazy.

Matt Calkins (3-1)

Saints 28, Seahawks 24: The Geno Smith magic has been exhilarating for Seattle fans, but the team’s defense been exhausting. Look for the latter to catch up to the Seahawks in the Big Easy.

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score