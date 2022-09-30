Week 4: Seahawks at Lions

Bob Condotta (2-1)

Seahawks 24, Lions 23: The Seahawks of the Pete Carroll era have always found a way to come back to life just when everyone was leaving them for dead. And while Detroit’s offense on paper looks as if it could run roughshod on Seattle, the Lions appear as if they’ll be without star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift, with safety Tracy Walker already on IR, which might be enough to allow Seattle to get a much-needed win.

Adam Jude (1-2)

Lions 31, Seahawks 27: The Seahawks, clearly, are still working through the growing pains of their switch to a 3-4 base defense, and it’s safe to assume it’ll be a few more painful weeks until they figure things out.

Shane Lantz (1-2)

Lions 35, Seahawks 16: Seattle would catch a big break if Lions offensive stars Amon Ra-St. Brown and D’Andre Swift miss this week’s game, but Jared Goff still has plenty of other weapons to turn to in one of the league’s best offenses. If the Seattle defense doesn’t improve quickly, things might get ugly.

Larry Stone (1-2)

Lions 30, Seahawks 17: The Lions are third in the NFL in total offense and second in scoring. It could be a rough day for the Seahawks’ struggling defense.

Matt Calkins (2-1)

Seahawks 20, Lions 17: These are two struggling teams, but Seattle has a quarterback who’s been in rhythm while Detroit is hampered by injuries. Look for the Seahawks to steal one on the road.

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score