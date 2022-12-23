Week 16: Seahawks at Chiefs

Bob Condotta (9-5)

Chiefs 34, Seahawks 23: Seattle’s defensive shortcomings may not need repeating at this point, But they figure to be well-exploited by the No. 1 offense in the NFL. And Seattle’s ability to keep up on offense will be severely hamstrung by the loss of receiver Tyler Lockett. Hard to see Seattle coming home with an early present in this one.

Adam Jude (5-9)

Chiefs 28, Seahawks 24: Kansas City isn’t invincible; the Chiefs, after all, nearly lost to the Texans this past week. But it’s difficult to picture this Seahawks defense getting consistent stops against this KC offense. Travis Kelce, in particular, is a matchup nightmare for Seattle.

Larry Stone (7-7)

Chiefs 30, Seahawks 17: Just what the defensively-challenged Seahawks need as they try to work their way back into the playoff picture: A game on the road, in frigid conditions, against the No. 1 offense and quarterback in the NFL, facing a team motivated to wrap up home field throughout the postseason. It doesn’t figure to go well.

Matt Calkins (7-7)

Seahawks 28, Chiefs 27: Gambling rule No. 1 says if a result seems way too obvious, go the other way. Everything says Kansas City — the better team with home field and something to play for — should win, but something tells me Geno Smith and the desperate Seahawks have an upset in them.

Week 15: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13

Condotta: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13*

Jude: Seahawks 14, 49ers 13

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 17

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Week 14: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Panthers 14

Jude: Seahawks 23, Panthers 16

Stone: Seahawks 20, Panthers 17

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Panthers 21*

Week 13: Seahawks 27, Rams 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Rams 10

Jude: Seahawks 26, Rams 16

Stone: Seahawks 23, Rams 17

Calkins: Seahawks 28, Rams 21*

Week 12: Raiders 40, Seahawks 34 (OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Raiders 17

Jude: Seahawks 31, Raiders 24*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Raiders 17

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Raiders 21

Week 10 (in Munich): Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Bucs 16*

Jude: Seahawks 19, Bucs 17

Shane Lantz: Seahawks 27, Bucs 16

Stone: Seahawks 28, Bucs 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Bucs 24

Week 9: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17

Jude: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23*

Lantz: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24

Stone: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 8: Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Jude: Giants 30, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Giants 24*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24

Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21

Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20

Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17

Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*

Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35

Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28

Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30

Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score