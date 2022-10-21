Week 7: Seahawks at Chargers

Bob Condotta (5-1)

Chargers 28, Seahawks 24: LA is coming off a short week and figures to still be short-handed with leading receiver Keenan Allen possibly missing a sixth straight game. And Seattle is coming off its best defensive performance, and most-well rounded game overall, of the season. But the Chargers still have plenty of weapons to do a lot of damage and this feels like a tough task for the Seahawks. If Seattle passes this test, though, a lot of doubters will be swayed.

Adam Jude (2-4)

Seahawks 23, Chargers 21: Right on track, the Seahawks defense is starting to find its identity again after another poor start to the season, and the emergence of rookie running back Ken Walker ought to give the offense a balanced look going forward.

Shane Lantz (3-3)

Seahawks 31, Chargers 23: This game will be a challenging one for the reinvigorated Seahawks, but with the Chargers on short rest and Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, and the rest of the Seahawks rookie class lighting the world on fire, there is plenty of hope to be found. Woolen will grab another interception in this game, and Kenneth Walker III will rush for over 100 yards.

Larry Stone (2-4)

Seahawks 28, Chargers 20: Seattle needs to show that its strong defensive game last week against Arizona wasn’t an aberration. But the Chargers didn’t do much against Denver on Monday night that should throw fear into the Seahawks, particularly with them being on short rest.

Matt Calkins (4-2)

Chargers 24, Seahawks 17: Record-wise, this is the best team Seattle has played, and despite their best defensive effort of the year last week, haven’t been tested like they will be Sunday. Look for LA to do what’s expected.

Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*

Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35

Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28

Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30

Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score