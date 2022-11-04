Week 9: Seahawks at Cardinals
Bob Condotta (6-2)
Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17: Arizona’s a different team with DeAndre Hopkins back and this figures to be a higher-scoring game than the 19-9 affair three weeks ago. But the Seahawks just seem to be on a roll right now, while Arizona is in desperation mode, which may not bring out the best in the Cardinals.
Adam Jude (3-5)
Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23: The Cardinals are headed for a free fall, and the Seahawks are catching them at just the right time. Feels like Geno Smith could have his best game yet and further vault himself into the MVP discussion.
Shane Lantz (5-3)
Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24: DeAndre Hopkins is going to be a tough test for Seattle’s young secondary, but Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III will power the offense to yet another victory. It’s best not to pick against Seattle right now.
Larry Stone (4-4)
Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17: The Seahawks beat Arizona just three weeks ago, but the Cardinals have added elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins off a PED suspension since then. However, the meteoric improvement of Seattle’s defense over the past three weeks should be enough to prevail again, even with Hopkins on board.
Matt Calkins (5-3)
Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24: The Seahawks are rolling, are relatively healthy, and have a seemingly formidable defense. But the Cardinals will adjust to the clamp-down they received at the hands of Seattle in their previous meeting last month and earn a victory at home.
Week 8: Seahawks 27, Giants 13
Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 24
Jude: Giants 30, Seahawks 27
Lantz: Seahawks 35, Giants 24*
Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 20
Calkins: Seahawks 27, Giants 24
Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23
Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24
Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21
Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*
Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20
Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17
Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9
Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*
Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47
Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32
Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35
Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28
Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32
Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21
Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27
Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*
Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30
Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24
Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*
Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27
Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16
Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17
Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17
Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13
Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19
Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17
Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17
Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*
Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7
Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19
Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20
Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17
Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*
Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20
Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16
Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17
Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*
Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17
Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10
Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14
* notes closest score
