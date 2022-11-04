Week 9: Seahawks at Cardinals

Bob Condotta (6-2)

Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17: Arizona’s a different team with DeAndre Hopkins back and this figures to be a higher-scoring game than the 19-9 affair three weeks ago. But the Seahawks just seem to be on a roll right now, while Arizona is in desperation mode, which may not bring out the best in the Cardinals.

Adam Jude (3-5)

Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23: The Cardinals are headed for a free fall, and the Seahawks are catching them at just the right time. Feels like Geno Smith could have his best game yet and further vault himself into the MVP discussion.

Shane Lantz (5-3)

Seahawks 27, Cardinals 24: DeAndre Hopkins is going to be a tough test for Seattle’s young secondary, but Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III will power the offense to yet another victory. It’s best not to pick against Seattle right now.

Larry Stone (4-4)

Seahawks 30, Cardinals 17: The Seahawks beat Arizona just three weeks ago, but the Cardinals have added elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins off a PED suspension since then. However, the meteoric improvement of Seattle’s defense over the past three weeks should be enough to prevail again, even with Hopkins on board.

Matt Calkins (5-3)

Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24: The Seahawks are rolling, are relatively healthy, and have a seemingly formidable defense. But the Cardinals will adjust to the clamp-down they received at the hands of Seattle in their previous meeting last month and earn a victory at home.

Week 8: Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Jude: Giants 30, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Giants 24*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Giants 20

Calkins: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Week 7: Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

Condotta: Chargers 28, Seahawks 24

Jude: Seahawks 23, Chargers 21

Lantz: Seahawks 31, Chargers 23*

Stone: Seahawks 28, Chargers 20

Calkins: Chargers 24, Seahawks 17

Week 6: Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

Condotta: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31*

Jude: Seahawks 48, Cardinals 47

Lantz: Seahawks 35, Cardinals 32

Stone: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35

Calkins: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 28

Week 5: Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Condotta: Saints 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 28, Saints 27

Lantz: Saints 42, Seahawks 35*

Stone: Seahawks 35, Saints 30

Calkins: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Week 4: Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Lions 23*

Jude: Lions 31, Seahawks 27

Lantz: Lions 35, Seahawks 16

Stone: Lions 30, Seahawks 17

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Lions 17

Week 3: Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Condotta: Seahawks 19, Falcons 13

Jude: Seahawks 24, Falcons 19

Lantz: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Stone: Seahawks 21, Falcons 17

Calkins: Falcons 21, Seahawks 17*

Week 2: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7

Condotta: 49ers 24, Seahawks 19

Jude: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

Lantz: 49ers 21, Seahawks 17

Stone: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17*

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 20

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score