Week 2: Seahawks at 49ers

Bob Condotta (1-0)

49ers 24, Seahawks 19: A road game on a Sunday after a Monday night game is historically one of the tougher turnarounds for NFL teams, and this feels like a particularly challenging one for the Seahawks given all the emotion and energy that went into beating Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The 49ers are playing their home opener with some early urgency after a surprising loss last week to the Bears in a game they seemed to have control of early. This just feels like a tough spot for the Seahawks, despite their history of success in Santa Clara.

Adam Jude (1-0)

Seahawks 23, 49ers 20: The Seahawks’ dominance of the Niners in the Bay Area continues, with Rashaad Penny and DK Metcalf busting out and Seattle’s defense shutting down young Trey Lance.

Shane Lantz (0-1)

49ers 21, Seahawks 17: The Seahawks O-line is going to have its hands full against Nick Bosa and the rest of the San Francisco pass rush. Seattle will come back to earth a bit after an emotional Monday night win over Denver, but it will be close. If Geno Smith can continue his hot start and the defense flusters Trey Lance like the Bears did last week, it’s a game they could win.

Larry Stone (0-1)

49ers 24, Seahawks 17: It’s tempting to take the Seahawks after their big win over Denver, but it will be hard to replicate the emotions of that game. The 49ers are still waiting for Trey Lance to take control of the quarterback situation, but they have enough talent to hang on for a close win.

Matt Calkins (0-1)

49ers 21, Seahawks 20: Seattle’s defense stepped up when it mattered most Monday, but it also had some luck with goal-line fumbles that kept points off the board. San Francisco will have an easier time scoring and will keep the Seahawks offense at bay.

Week 1: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Condotta: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

Jude: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16*

Lantz: Broncos 28, Seahawks 17

Stone: Broncos 21, Seahawks 10

Calkins: Broncos 28, Seahawks 14

* notes closest score