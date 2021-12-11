It’s been a season of unusual speculation regarding where the Seahawks’ most high-profile faces will be a year from now.

Quarterback Russell Wilson expressed discontent last offseason, and even though he is under contract, it would surprise few if such discontent reappeared once this season is complete.

The man who seems to be under the most scrutiny, however, is Seattle coach Pete Carroll, who has led this team to the playoffs in all but two seasons in his 11 years at the helm. The question is: Does he deserve some grace?

The case against him is certainly understandable. Despite being loaded with talent year after year, the Seahawks haven’t reached the NFC championship game since 2014. His clock-management skills have spiked the blood pressure of 12s throughout the state for years. And now, after being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year, Seattle sits near the bottom of the NFC standings at 4-8.

No wonder the normally reticent team owner, Jody Allen, has stated she is “not happy” with the team’s lack of success.

But it’s not this off year that has caused Carroll to draw criticism. Pete is more involved on the executive side than most NFL coaches and is thought to be the final decision maker when it comes to signing new personnel. And just how has that gone over the past few years?

Well, in terms of the draft — not great. If you look at the Seahawks’ first picks since 2014 — Paul Richardson, Frank Clark, Germain Ifedi, Malik McDowell, Rashaad Penny, LJ Collier Jordyn Brooks and D’Wayne Eskridge — none has made the Pro Bowl with the Seahawks. Penny and Collier are shaping up to garner the dreaded “bust” label, and McDowell never played a down.

Yes, later draft picks such as Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, fellow receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Chris Carson have all made an impact during their time in Seattle, but the draft hasn’t been nearly as fruitful as the Seahawks or their fans would have liked it to be. And then when you look at some of the “blockbuster” trades — namely Percy Harvin, Jimmy Graham and Jamal Adams — Carroll and Co. have seemed to come up short.

But then there’s the other side of the argument — the fact that, before this year, the Seahawks were the most consistent team in the NFC. Do you know how hard it is to have nine consecutive winning seasons, as Seattle has done going into this year? Do you know how hard it is to reach the playoffs in eight of the past nine seasons?

There is no league that emphasizes parity quite like the NFL, and the Seahawks have managed to stay at the top in a way few others can.

Take a look at a team such as the Packers, who have been considered one of the league’s premier franchises over the past decade or so. In 2017 and 2018, they finished below .500 despite having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Or what about the Saints when they had Drew Brees under center? They went 7-9 in 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have won at least 11 games in each season since.

To be fair, the Green Bay brass fired head coach Mike McCarthy after their second consecutive losing season with Rodgers at QB, and two straight 13-3 seasons followed. The Saints, on the other hand, hung onto Sean Payton and the team thrived.

What’s Carroll’s fate?

Remember, Pete didn’t have his starting quarterback for three games, and when Wilson returned, he didn’t look right until his fourth game back. Carroll has also been without Carson and backup running back Rashaad Penny for most of the season.

Say what you will about offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and an offense that’s been among the most lackluster in the league. But when you don’t have your quarterback or running back, points are incessantly hard to come by.

As for the defense, which is considered to be Carroll’s baby? It has kept Seattle in just about every game this season. That’s not an area where Pete seems to be dropping off.

It’s easy to overreact during a dark time for a sports franchise. And there is certainly a case to be made that somebody besides Carroll can give Seattle a better chance of winning.

But this has been a unique year for the normally successful Seahawks, in which injuries have derailed them in a completely understandable fashion. Changes need to be made over the offseason. Just not sure moving on from the head coach should be one of them.