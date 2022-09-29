RENTON — As Pete Carroll noted, the Seahawks had a number of stats in Sunday’s game against the Falcons that would usually be associated with a win instead of a 27-23 loss.

One of those was their third-down conversion rate of 9 of 17 — 52.9%.

The Seahawks have had a better third-down conversion rate only seven times since 2019, and won all seven games, including the season opener against Denver (6-11, 54.5%).

They were above 50% only six times in the 2020-21 seasons combined.

The issue was that the Seahawks were just 1 of 4 on third downs inside the 20 — with all three misses coming on plays of three yards or fewer.

All three times the Seahawks kicked field goals, which proved as much of a difference as anything in the game (their only third-down conversion inside the 20 came before a failed third down later in the drive).

The Seahawks, who are third in the NFL in third-down conversion rate for the season at 17 of 35, 48.6%, are just 1 of 5 on third downs inside the red zone.

Interestingly, all three failed third downs Sunday came on Geno Smith passes to DK Metcalf that fell incomplete — on a third-and-three from the 14 on the first drive of the game, a third-and-three from the 13 on the last drive of the second quarter, and a third-and-two from the 7 on Seattle’s first drive of the third quarter.

Asked about the red-zone issues, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron took the blame Thursday saying “first of all, it starts with me doing a good job of putting our players in the best position to make plays when we get down there in the red zone.”

The most critical of the misses was the third-and-two in the third quarter at the 7. The game was tied at 20 after Atlanta scored on its opening drive of the second half.

After the failed pass to Metcalf on a fade route in the end zone, the Seahawks lined up as if to go for it on fourth down before calling time out and kicking a field goal. Carroll indicated later the personnel fit wasn’t right to run the play the team wanted.

“They were a little out of whack on the field because of what happened on the play before,’’ he said. “’ll leave it at that.’’

The Seahawks settled for a field goal and a 23-20 lead that was short-lived when Atlanta quickly drove for a touchdown and a 27-23 lead that ended up being the final score.

Asked about the sequence during his weekly meeting with the media Thursday, Waldron said “we thought of (going for) it and then it just didn’t work out and we ended up using that time out there and talked it through and decided the best thing to do was to go ahead and take the points.’’

The Seahawks had earlier converted a fourth-and-two from the Atlanta 41 in the second quarter.

That conversion led to a touchdown and the Seahawks tying the game at 17.

But Waldron said not all fourth-downs are created equal.

“Just making the best decision in that moment of what we want to do,’’ Waldron said. “Taking each one of those decisions into account and making the best decision at the time.’’

The third-down failures in the red zone meant the Seahawks were 2 of 5 in the red zone Sunday, with the Seahawks just 2 of 8 for the season, 25%, 31st in the NFL.

“Every time we are down there we want to get points,’’ Waldron said. “But touchdowns are the goal.”

Haynes added to injury report

The Seahawks’ injury report for Thursday included one new name listed as not participating — guard Phil Haynes is out with an ankle injury.

Also sitting out were DT Al Woods (resting veteran), OG Gabe Jackson (resting veteran/knee) and cornerback Justin Coleman (calf).

Coleman’s absence may point to rookie Coby Bryant getting a third straight start at nickelback.

Four players were listed as limited — DL Shelby Harris (glute), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), safety Joey Blount (hamstring) and DL Quinton Jefferson (foot). It was Harris’ first practice since before the 49ers game as he did not play last week. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III was also added to the report with a shoulder injury but was listed as a full participant.

The Lions had six players sit out, down from the 10 of Wednesday. But among those were four key offensive players — receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D.J. Chark (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (finger) and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder).

Note