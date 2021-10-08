The painful takeaways from the Seahawks’ loss Thursday night were not limited to Russell Wilson’s mangled finger.

The defense started strong but finished poorly — again. Even before Wilson’s early exit, the offense left points on the board and stalled in the second half — again. And, per columnist Matt Calkins, less than two months after Seattle made him the NFL’s highest-paid safety, star Jamal Adams didn’t play “well enough to justify half that money” — again.

Regardless of how much time Wilson does or does not miss because of his injury, the Seahawks have a mess on their hands. And it’s only Week 5.

Here’s what national media members said about Seattle’s prime-time loss to the Rams.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes led a discussion with Pablo Torre and Domonique Foxworth on Wilson’s injury, the Seahawks defense and the upcoming schedule (2:30-10:52 in video below).

Kimes: Yes, the Seahawks’ season feels over if Russell Wilson misses more than, I’ll throw out, three weeks based on the schedule. But I will also say based on what we’ve seen from the Seahawks defense through the first five weeks of the season, they are not contenders. … This is one of the worst defenses in the NFL right now. … I don’t see a path for them to get better.

For the Win’s Charles Curtis wrote that Michael Dickson’s (totally legal) double punt “deserves to be in the conversation with all-time great plays.”

Oh, I am dead serious. No snark here. Michael Dickson pulled off a play no one had ever seen done in an NFL game on Thursday night: In the third quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ eventual loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the punter had his initial kick blocked. Somehow, he had the presence of mind to run after the ball, grab it — with one hand! — and PUNT IT AGAIN! THE DOUBLE PUNT LIVES! It turned out to be legal, and NFL fans everywhere learned an important lesson, that you can punt it twice as long as the player is behind the line of scrimmage. You know who didn’t know that, either? Michael Dickson, who said so to the News Tribune after the loss. So why is it among the all-time greats? Because look at what Dickson did. He stuck with the play. He calculated in real-time what he could do and how it might affect the team — if it was illegal to kick it twice, a re-kick would result in a better outcome than if the blocked ball was downed. If it was legal? Well, the former Aussie Rules player tapped into his incredible skill set and turned it into a 68-yard punt.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport says “the Seahawks are already cooked in the NFC West.”

The problem was that Seattle’s defense was horrible—again. … Despite a bad finger of his own, quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 25-of-37 passes for 365 yards against Seattle’s porous secondary. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods did whatever they pleased, combining for 19 catches for 242 yards. Seattle’s pass rush? There wasn’t one. One sack and three QB hits. Seahawks superstar safety Jamal Adams? Abused in coverage, just as has been the case with far too much regularity in 2021. … These aren’t new problems, either. Early in the 2020 season, the Seahawks fielded a historically terrible defense. … Of Seattle’s last nine games in 2020, there is exactly one quarterback (Arizona’s Kyler Murray) who is still on the same team this season. The Seahawks didn’t play better. They played against worse. This year’s NFC West isn’t a division with an injury-ravaged 49ers team, collapsing Cardinals squad and Rams team limited by its quarterback. The Niners had a season high in yards against Seattle a week ago. The Cardinals are the league’s last unbeaten team. The Rams just beat the Seahawks in Seattle. … Seattle has no chance of winning the NFC West. With that defense, it may miss the postseason altogether.

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen tweeted that the Rams kept calling the same pass play over and over again because the Seahawks could not stop it.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan blamed the Seahawks’ offensive troubles, even with Russell Wilson in the game, for Thursday night’s defeat.

Of course, losing Wilson in the fourth quarter doesn’t help things, but Seattle struggled to get consistency on offense even when he was under center. Seattle’s first three drives of the day consisted of a punt, failed fourth-down conversion, and an interception. While the Seahawks did find the end zone first, there were points left on the board, including a 35-yard field goal that was missed by Jason Myers right before halftime. The Seahawks also didn’t take advantage of creating the first interception of the game after Wilson himself threw a pick just four plays after his defense gave him back the ball early in the second quarter. Even with those issues in the first half, Seattle was clinging to a lead. However, the offense stalled dramatically in the third quarter, punting three straight times while the Rams went on a 13-0 run. Even when Smith gave the offense some unexpected life by scoring 10 points while he was under center, the Seahawks’ defense couldn’t clamp down on Stafford, who would match their point total over that stretch.

NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread wrote that “Seattle’s offensive line picked a brutal moment to incur its first holding call of the season.”

Near the end of the first half, Seahawks tackle Duane Brown was flagged for a hold on Terrell Lewis, erasing a would-be touchdown pass from Wilson to Lockett. It should’ve cost Seattle just four points, but when Jason Myers pulled a 35-yard field goal outside the left upright just two plays later, the price went up to seven points. Like interceptions, some penalties hurt and some don’t. Seattle was flagged just three times for 20 yards all night, but those totals didn’t tell the whole story.