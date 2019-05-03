The Seahawks officially announced the undrafted free agents they have signed to contracts as well as jersey numbers for all of their rookies with rookie mini-camp set to begin Friday afternoon.
The 12 players signed as UDFAs are:
6 – QB Taryn Christion
7 – CB Derrek Thomas
9 – WR Terry Wright
22 – CB Davante Davis
35 – RB Adam Choice
43 – SS Jalen Harvey
61 – DT Jay-Tee Tiuli
63 – G Demetrius Knox
79 – DT Bryan Mone
85 – TE Mik’Quan Deane
86 – TE Justin Johnson
87 – WR Jazz Ferguson
And the jersey numbers for the drafted rookies are:
95 – DE L.J. Collier
27 – SS Marquise Blair
14 – WR DK Metcalf
57 – LB Cody Barton
11 – WR Gary Jennings
60 – G Phil Haynes
28 – FS Ugo Amadi
55 – LB Ben Burr-Kirven
25 – RB Travis Homer
67 – DT Demarcus Christmas
15 – WR John Ursua
The signings put Seattle’s roster at 90, the maximum allowed in the offseason.
Seattle will eventually have to pare its roster to 53 when the 2019 regular season begins.
