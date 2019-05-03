The Seahawks officially announced the undrafted free agents they have signed to contracts as well as jersey numbers for all of their rookies with rookie mini-camp set to begin Friday afternoon.

The 12 players signed as UDFAs are:

6 – QB Taryn Christion

7 – CB Derrek Thomas

9 – WR Terry Wright

22 – CB Davante Davis

35 – RB Adam Choice

43 – SS Jalen Harvey

61 – DT Jay-Tee Tiuli

63 – G Demetrius Knox

79 – DT Bryan Mone

85 – TE Mik’Quan Deane

86 – TE Justin Johnson

87 – WR Jazz Ferguson

And the jersey numbers for the drafted rookies are:

95 – DE L.J. Collier

27 – SS Marquise Blair

14 – WR DK Metcalf

57 – LB Cody Barton

11 – WR Gary Jennings

60 – G Phil Haynes

28 – FS Ugo Amadi

55 – LB Ben Burr-Kirven

25 – RB Travis Homer

67 – DT Demarcus Christmas

15 – WR John Ursua

The signings put Seattle’s roster at 90, the maximum allowed in the offseason.

Seattle will eventually have to pare its roster to 53 when the 2019 regular season begins.