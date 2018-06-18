The Seahawks will again offer training camp practices open to the public.

The Seahawks on Monday announced that training camp will begin July 26 as well as information on the 13 practices that will be open to the public.

Here is the information from the Seahawks:

The Seattle Seahawks will open 13 training camp practices to fans at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) beginning July 26 and concluding August 16, the team announced today. Twelve practices will be open to the general public and one practice will be exclusive to Season Ticket Holders.

Fans interested in attending Seahawks Training Camp, presented by Safeway, must register through the team’s website, Seahawks.com , beginning on Thursday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Only fans that register through Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp will be allowed to attend practice. Last year, all practices sold out with more than 32,000 fans registering for training camp.

A limited number of spots will be made available to Season Ticket Holders and Blue Pride Members through an online exclusive pre-registration window. An email invitation will be sent out for online registration beginning tomorrow, June 19, for Season Ticket Holders, and Wednesday, June 20, for Blue Pride Members.

Training Camp will close out with a special Season Ticket Holder day on August 16. This will be only open for Season Ticket Holders to register on a first-come, first-served basis.

A $9 transportation fee will be charged per person, as fans will be required to park at an off-site location and be shuttled to VMAC before and after each practice. Only fans arriving at VMAC via the designated shuttle will be allowed into practice. The VMAC parking lot will be completely closed to the public.

The Seahawks have partnered with The Landing Shopping Center in Renton to serve as the Seahawks Training Camp Parking and Transportation Center. Guests will receive transportation and training camp passes upon check-in at the Seahawks Training Camp Guest Services Center, located at 829 N 10th St, Renton, WA 98057. Fans are encouraged to carpool.