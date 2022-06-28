Registration to attend open Seahawks training camp practices begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., the team has announced.

The Seahawks will hold 13 training camp practices that are open to the public beginning on July 27 — the first practice of camp — and ending on Aug. 21.

Seattle will also hold what it is calling “a special off-site practice” at Lumen Field on Aug. 6.

Two of the open practices are exclusive to season-ticket holders.

Fans must register through the team’s website, www.seahawks.com/trainingcamp, beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. with spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A $12 transportation fee will be charged per person as fans must park off-site and take a shuttle to the VMAC.

The team announced that tickets for the Aug. 6 practice at Lumen Field, will be $17 and parking will be available in the Lumen Field North Lot for an additional fee.

The open training camp practices are: July 27 (exclusive to season ticket holders), July 28, July 30, Aug. 1-3, Aug. 5 (exclusive to season ticket holders), Aug. 6 (at Lumen Field), Aug. 7, Aug. 9-10, Aug. 16, Aug. 21.

All practices begin at 1:30, 1:35 or 1:45 p.m. other than the Lumen Field practice, which begins at 2:30 p.m.