Confirming something the team had been teasing for a while, the Seahawks announced during their game Sunday against the Raiders they will wear throwback uniforms from the 1990s era at some point during the 2023 season.

The Seahawks made the announcement on their website, noting also that they had teased it during a “brief video” shown during the game against the Raiders. The team said the jersey will be warn as part of the “NFL’s classic uniform program.”

The Seahawks moved away from their traditional uniforms in 2002 when they moved into Lumen Field and underwent another redesign in 2012.

Many NFL teams have worn throwback uniforms through the years but the Seahawks were unable to due to the league’s “one helmet” rule which went into effect in 2013. It stipulated that players could use only one helmet through the season.

Teams who were able to easily alter helmets to fit with throwbacks — such as merely changing decals — have been able to wear throwbacks. But the Seahawks, with their base blue helmet of recent years, as opposed to the gray of the era from 1976-2001, were unable to easily accommodate throwbacks (basically, helmets can’t really be painted during the season).

But the NFL scrapped the one-helmet rule beginning this season. Seattle was unable to go to throwbacks this year reportedly due to supply chain issues (Tampa Bay also publicly announced that supply-chain issues were why it could not wear throwbacks this year).

But the Seahawks will be able to get that done in 2023 and players such as DK Metcalf will finally be able to wear the same uniform as did the likes of Steve Largent.

In their announcement, the Seahawks stated: “A lot more information on the throwbacks is still to come, but for now fans can head to Seahawks.com/throwbacks or fill out the form below to sign up for a chance to win a throwback jersey when they’re available next year. The deadline to enter to win is February 12, 2023.”