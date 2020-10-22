RENTON — Make it at least four home games without fans this season as the Seahawks announced Thursday there will be no crowd allowed for their Nov. 1 game at CenturyLink Field against the 49ers.

The Seahawks have played their first three home games without fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, Seattle said it is hopeful that fans will be allowed at future home games. The Seahawks are visit the Cardinals in Arizona this Sunday.

In the statement, the team wrote: “As we continue our conversations with local public health and government officials regarding the ability to host fans, we have made the decision that our November 1 home game vs. San Francisco will move forward without fans in attendance. We remain hopeful that conditions will improve as the season goes on and will continue to keep fans updated on future decisions.”

The Seahawks are one of 13 teams that have yet to approve playing in front of their home fans, according to various reports. The others include: Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Las Vegas, both Los Angeles teams, Minnesota, New England, both New York teams and San Francisco.

The Seahawks will play in front of some fans this weekend as the Cardinals announced last week they will allow 1,200 fans for Sunday’s game. The Seahawks also played in front of 13,000 fans at Miami on Oct. 4.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday he was on board with whatever was decided.

“We’re just going along with whatever guidance tells us,” he said via Zoom. “We want to do the right thing. This is a very difficult time right now. It’s not like everything is getting great. It’s a very difficult time, and I can see, if we don’t make any move in that direction to change from where we are, I can totally see that and support that. They’re not asking me. I’m in the ball, so I’m not really included. But I do know that our guys are listening in part of the conversation they can be part of.”