Chuck Arnold, who has been with the organization for 25 years and chief operating officer since 2013, now takes over. The Seahawks called McLoughlin's departure "mutual."

Peter McLoughlin, president of the Seahawks for the past eight years, is out, the team announced Monday. He will be replaced by Chuck Arnold.

Burt Kolde, vice-chairman of the Seahawks and Vulcan Inc., said McLoughlin’s contract was coming up, which made it a good time to restructure the organization.

It also was announced that Chris McGowan will be promoted to Vulcan Sports and Entertainment Chief Executive Officer. Arnold will report to McGowan.

McLoughlin’s official start date is listed as Sept. 23, 2010 in the team’s media guide.

As team president, Arnold will manage all team business operations and also serve as president of First & Goal Inc., as well as overseeing management of CenturyLink Field, CenturyLink Field Event Center, First & Goal Hospitality and WaMu Theater.

Kolde said there was no reason for the timing of the move other than McLoughlin’s contract.

“The organization is running smoothly and things are going well,” he said. “So again, it was kind of driven by the timing of his contract was coming up.”

McLoughlin also served as the Seahawks’ representative at NFL owners meetings and also represented Paul Allen’s ownership interest in the Seattle Sounders FC.

Vulcan Sports also provides oversight of the Portland Trail Blazers and manages the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Asked if there’s an area of improvement he’d like to see in the organization, Kolde said, “I’d like to see us working more collaboratively and more together so we can give our partners an opportunity not to participate with one organization but participate across the platform.”

The move comes at a time when the Seahawks’ long-term future is somewhat in flux, with the team in rebuilding mode on the field and coach Pete Carroll having just two years left on his contract.

But Kolde indicated on-field football matters did not drive the move.

“We are just moving forward,” he said. “People are in place with multi-year contracts. We are moving forward.”

A news release from the Seahawks included this statement from McLoughlin: “Our time in Seattle has been an incredible experience for both me and my wife Kelly, including two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl. I’m proud of what the organization has accomplished both on and off the field over the last eight years. I would like to thank Paul Allen, Pete Carroll, John Schneider, the Seahawks coaches and staff, our corporate partners, all the players and the 12s. Go Hawks!”

Arnold is a Tacoma native who earned his degree in sports management from Washington State University. He began his professional career as an intern with the Seahawks, where he became a ticket sales account executive in 1994 and was named Chief Operating Officer in 2013.

The news release stated that as CEO of Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, McGowan will oversee business operations of all VSE sports franchises and facilities, which includes the Seattle Seahawks, Portland Trail Blazers, CenturyLink Field, WaMu Theater and Moda Center. He will retain his current responsibilities as President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. McGowan came to Portland in 2012 from AEG Sports in Los Angeles, where he managed business operations for the Los Angeles Kings (NHL) and the Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) as Chief Operating Officer.

“Chris and Chuck have produced excellent results for their organizations for many years, and I know VSE and the Seahawks are in good hands under their leadership,” Allen said in a statement.