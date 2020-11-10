Seahawks fans hoping for a chance to see their team in person at CenturyLink Field this season will have to wait a little longer.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that there will be no fans allowed for Seattle’s next home game on Nov. 19 against Arizona. The team is, for now, making decisions on a game-by-game basis.

It will be the fifth game at CenturyLink this year without fans. Seattle has three more home games scheduled following the Arizona game, all in December, against the Giants (Dec. 6), Jets (Dec. 13) and Rams (Dec. 27).

“Through ongoing collaboration with local public health and government officials, we have decided we will continue without fans in attendance at our home game on November 19 vs. Arizona,” the Seahawks said in a statement Tuesday. “Should they determine conditions have improved enough for us to host fans in a limited capacity in December, we will announce those plans at a later date.”

The team said it will reach out to season-ticket holders if conditions improve and it is determined that it is safe for fans to attend games under a limited capacity in December.

Nineteen teams had have fans in stands for at least one game this season — Washington became the 19th over the weekend.

According to a statement from the NFL over the weekend, no local case clusters have been reported to be tracked back to NFL games.