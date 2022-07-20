The Seahawks on Wednesday announced three changes to Lumen Field for the 2022 season that are the beginning of a several-year plan to add enhancements to the team’s gameday experience as the stadium celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Specifically, the stadium will debut new video boards this year that the team says are double the size of the current north video board; a new concession area in the upper concourse; and what the team is calling Cityside Bars, which the team describes as a 6,300-square foot area under the Hawks Nest that will feature 83 feet of drink rails facing the field.

Enhancements in future years will include the Tunnel Club, described as a ticketed hospitality area where fans can see players go to and from the locker room.

All are part of what the team is calling “fanovations,” a program the team says is designed to enhance the gameday experience.

Seattle plays its first game at Lumen Field this year on Aug. 18, a preseason contest against the Bears. The first regular-season game is Sept. 12 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

In a statement released by the team. Seahawks president Chuck Arnold also noted that Lumen Field is set to host World Cup matches in 2026.

“Having our stadium chosen to host World Cup matches is a compliment to how well we’ve kept that facility in world class condition,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said. “To do that though, we need to continue to have a sharp eye on maintenance and modernization. We’ve done a good job about it, but we have to continue to work hard at that. So there’s a lot of new improvements you’ll see over the next three years that modernize the building.”

In the statement, the team said the changes were made to address feedback from fans noting that one change — a new concessions area on the upper concourse titled District Market — is designed to help ease crowding on the upper concourse thanks to the reduced number of people standing in lines.

“That’s more than half our audience up there, and we want to make sure they have a great gameday experience,” Arnold said.

The team said the Cityside Bars area is designed to create “a communal space where fans can interact away from their seats while still watching the game,” something else the team said had been mentioned by fans.