The Seahawks solidified their TV and radio broadcast teams in advance of the preseason opener Thursday against the Colts.

The Seahawks held a closed practice on Wednesday, a walk-through-type workout with the preseason opener on tap Thursday night against the Colts.

But there were a couple of news items from the VMAC:

DAVE WYMAN TO TAKE OVER ON INTERIM BASIS AS RADIO ANALYST FOR WARREN MOON

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that former player Dave Wyman will take over as the radio analyst alongside Steve Raible for regular season games this year, while Warren Moon remains on a leave of absence.

Moon was sued last December for sexual harassment and the case remains unresolved. Moon asked for a leave of absence until the case was resolved and Wyman and Brock Huard filled in for Moon for the final four games of the 2017 regular season.

Wyman will handle the job until Moon’s case is resolved. For now, the addition of Wyman is not regarded as permanent.

Former players Mack Strong and Jordan Babineaux will handle preseason radio analyst duties, with Wyman serving as a co-host of the team’s television broadcasts.

Jen Mueller and John Clayton remain as sideline analysts for radio broadcast. Curt Menefee and Huard will handle the TV play-by-play and analyst duties for the preseason.

Wyman, who hosts an afternoon talk show on ESPN 710 Seattle, played for the Seahawks from 1987-92 and then with Denver for three more seasons.

SEAHAWKS WAIVE RECEIVER BRACY, ADD A RUNNING BACK

The Seahawks on Wednesday also waived receiver Marvin Bracy, a former track star who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics. He signed with Seattle on July 28.

To replace Bracy on the 90-man roster, the Seahawks signed free agent running back Gerald Holmes.

Holmes’ addition gives the Seahawks six tailbacks and needed depth at the position heading into preseason games.

Listed at 6-1, 231, Holmes started five games for the Spartans last season and appeared in 11, rushing for 287 yards on 79 carries, and 80 receiving yards on eight catches.

Holmes had 1,302 yards on 295 carries in his MSU career.