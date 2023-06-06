RENTON — There is finally a date for an event many Seahawks fans have long anticipated as the team announced Tuesday it will wear ’90s-era throwback uniforms for a game against Cleveland on Oct. 29 at Lumen Field.

The date was named as the Seahawks announced special themes for all of their 10 home games this year at Lumen Field.

Other events include honoring the 2013 Super Bowl champion team on Sept. 24 against Carolina.

The throwback uniform game will be a first for the Seahawks. While many NFL teams have annually worn throwbacks, Seattle was unable to due to the league’s “one-helmet rule” instituted in 2013, which required teams to use just one helmet for players all season. Since Seattle has changed its helmet color since the 1990s, it could not pair the new helmets with old uniforms.

But the NFL relaxed the rule in 2021 allowing teams to use two helmets through a season and opening the door for Seattle to wear what it say will be uniforms from the “1990s era.” The Seahawks had earlier announced that throwbacks would be debuted this year without announcing a date.

Advertising

The team said the jerseys and retail launch plans will be revealed later this summer.

The 10-year celebration of Super Bowl XLVIII will feature a reunion of players from that team as well as reliving “big moments from the magical 2013 season,” the team announced.

Other themes include the team’s second-annual Pride Night for Seattle’s preseason opener on Aug. 10 against Minnesota and Kids’ Day for the second preseason game against Dallas on Aug. 19.

The Seahawks will also participate in four NFL theme days for home games: Kickoff weekend against the Rams on Sept. 10; Crucial Catch to raise awareness for cancer on Oct. 22 against Arizona; Salute to Service honoring military against Washington on Nov. 12; and Inspire Change on Dec. 17 against Philadelphia to spotlight “work being done to lift historically under-represented voices in the community” as well as honoring the team’s 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee.

The Seahawks will also have three holiday celebration games, hosting San Francisco on Thanksgiving night Nov. 23 (the first home game on that holiday in team history), the Holiday Season against Philadelphia on Dec. 17 and New Year’s Eve against Pittsburgh on Dec. 31.

The team also announced that single-game tickets for all 2023 Seahawks home games are on sale now at Seahawks.com and that beginning Tuesday, the team also began selling value-priced tickets where 1,400 single-game tickets for each home game are priced between $80-$99, the average or below the lowest ticket price in the NFL. Fans may purchase a maximum of four value-priced tickets per game.