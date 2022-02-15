The first losing season for the Seahawks in a decade may not have resulted in the changes at the top of the organization that some might have anticipated.

But as became clear Tuesday when the Seahawks announced their 2022 coaching staff, the 7-10 record in 2021 ultimately resulted in significant change.

Many of the moves announced Tuesday had been previously reported. Most notably, the Seahawks made it official that Clint Hurtt will take over for Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator. Seattle also made official the reported additions of Sean Desai as associate head coach-defense, and Karl Scott as defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The Seahawks also confirmed that Andy Dickerson will take over as offensive line coach for the fired Mike Solari. Dickerson had been offensive running game coordinator, a job that now goes to Chad Morton, who had been running backs coach and will continue in that role, as well.

In one addition not previously reported, the Seahawks announced that Sanjay Lal is returning in a role as offensive passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

That meant that Nate Carroll, one of the two sons of head coach Pete Carroll and who had been receivers coach, will now have a role as senior offensive assistant. Nate Carroll had been receivers coach the last four seasons.

Lal, who played at the University of Washington and was on the 1991 national title team, was a senior offensive assistant with the Seahawks in 2020 before spending last season as receivers coach with Jacksonville.

Of Seattle’s 22 coaches (not including the strength and conditioning staff) only eight return in the same roles as last season, with three new coaches in Desai, Lal and Scott and others shuffling responsibilities. And only three coaches hold exact same titles as they did in 2020 — Pete Carroll, Pat McPherson (tight ends) and John Glenn (linebackers).

“The fresh start feels exciting,” Carroll said in a news release. “And we’re looking forward to guys stepping up into their roles. The newness with Clint taking over on defense and working together with an old friend of his in Sean Desai gives us a really exciting outlook for the future. Being able to bring in a guy the caliber of Karl Scott to take over the secondary, we’re very fortunate to have landed him as the passing game coordinator.”

Hurtt, 43, has been with the Seahawks since 2017 as defensive line coach and since 2018 also having the role of associate head coach, jobs that now go to Desai and Carl Smith on offense. Desai, 38, was defensive coordinator for the Bears last season while Scott, 36, had been defensive backs coach of the Vikings. Scott and Desai essentially take over the role filled last year by Andre Curtis, who was defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach and was fired, along with Norton.

Dickerson came to Seattle last year along with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

As for the offensive changes, Carroll said:

“On the other side of the ball, getting Sanjay Lal to come in, he’ll be the passing game coordinator and contribute in really big ways that we’re really excited about. He had a great year with us before and we’re really happy to get him back and feel very fortunate he’s back on the staff.

“It’ll be great for us to put Andy in the position of coaching the offensive line, maximizing all that Shane has in his background — those guys work together extremely well — and mixing them with Sanjay will give us good new insight and new juice and fire that we’re excited about. We’re excited about it every year at this time, but maybe more than ever in that it just seems like it’s new and fresh and ready to get rolling.”

The Seahawks also announced that Dave Canales will take over as quarterbacks coach to fill a vacancy created when Austin Davis left. Canales was offensive passing game coordinator last year, a spot that now goes to Lal.

The Seahawks also announced that Aaron Curry has been named the assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach; that Brad Idzik, previously a quality control coach on offense, is now the assistant receivers coach; that Kerry Joseph, previously the assistant receivers coach, is now the assistant quarterbacks coach; that DeShawn Shead, who had been a defensive assistant/defensive backs, was named assistant defensive backs coach; that Damione Lewis was named assistant defensive line/defensive tackles coach; and that Will Tukuafu was named quality control coach-defense. Tukuafu, who played for the Seahawks from 2014-16, served as a coaching assistant last season.

Here is Seattle’s full 2022 coaching staff: