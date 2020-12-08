It could have been the weekend that solidified the championship hopes of Seattle’s two football teams. It was set up for a pre-coronation joy ride. All sorts of good stuff awaited on the other side of anticipated victories.

And then reality hit with the force of Jake Paul dropping Nate Robinson. What happened instead was a one-two punch of despair — massive letdown mixed with bitter disappointment.

The anger and finger-pointing arrived shortly thereafter, as it is wont to do. But enough about Twitter. Mostly, it was that shellshocked feeling of letting opportunity slip away — in duplicate.

The misery began Saturday, when the Huskies, unbeaten in the Jimmy Lake era and needing a win over Stanford to put themselves in a commanding position (or better) for the Pac-12’s North Division title, instead was run over, and through, by the Cardinal in a 31-26 loss at Husky Stadium.

And then, 24 hours later and six miles south, the Seahawks were abused by, of all teams, the New York Giants, widely assumed to be the latest patsy in their path to, optimally, the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Or, alternately, the NFC West title. Instead, it was a 17-12 Seattle loss that let loose a torrent of criticism and second-, third- and fourth-guessing.

The result for the Huskies and Seahawks is a week of ruminating on went wrong, and attempting to convince fans it was an aberration, not a harbinger. Only a miraculous comeback win by the Sounders on Monday night at Lumen Field, the very scene of the Seahawks’ slime, prevented a clean sweep of recrimination.

Are there some unifying themes to this underachieving double play? I think so. Starting at the most elemental level, both the Huskies and Seahawks were clearly and decisively outmuscled. And a strong argument could be made they were outcoached as well.

The Huskies allowed Stanford — the Pac-12’s worst rushing team coming in — to run for 191 yards, 4.8 per carry. That allowed the Cardinal to go ahead big — by 21 points in the first half — and thwart Washington’s bid for a second consecutive comeback win. When they needed to make a play to turn the tide, the Huskies couldn’t do it. Stanford was 10 of 13 on third down and 2 of 2 on fourth down.

Similarly, the Seahawks allowed an unimposing Giants ground attack (minus Saquon Barkley, and led by their second- and third-string backs) to gain 190 yards and 6.1 yards per carry. And that’s while knowing New York would have to play a conservative ground game with a backup quarterback in control. With the game in the balance in the third quarter, the Seahawks were gashed repeatedly by Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris — not exactly Csonka and Kiick — as New York took control.

Despite all that, both teams still had a chance to save face at the end, and the whole thing would have been chalked up to a bad day at the office that turned out fine in the end. But Stanford kept the ball for the final seven minutes and 47 seconds of the game, converting two crucial third downs that thwarted the Huskies’ chance to get the ball in good field position for a possible game-winning drive. Or, in fact, of getting the ball at all.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, were geared for one of Russell Wilson’s patented fourth-quarter comebacks. But late in the fourth quarter, the Giants were able to burn more than four minutes off the clock while moving from their 25-yard line to the Seattle 42. By the time Seattle got the ball back, less than two minutes remained, and a hurried, harried Wilson couldn’t pull it off this time.

Wilson’s falloff is a singular crisis unique to the Seahawks — and one absolutely no one saw coming. The headline, “What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?” would have been inconceivable in October, but stories of that ilk are dotting the internet. From the early days of the season when he was the presumptive MVP to the struggling, even broken, quarterback that we saw Sunday, the Seahawks’ hopes of a turnaround clearly start with a Wilson revival. And may even end there.

But there’s a corollary that was a primary theme this weekend for both teams. On Saturday, a burning question was why the Huskies didn’t get the ball more frequently to tight end extraordinaire Cade Otton. He had two catches, and two targets, in the game — none in the first half. And then Sunday, the burning question was why the Seahawks didn’t get the ball more frequently to wide receiver extraordinaire DK Metcalf. He wasn’t targeted until midway through the second quarter and wound up with five catches, none of which were of the breakaway variety. Both teams needed to work harder to bring those two catalysts into the action.

Just as no one would have envisioned the Seahawks’ offense, the best in the NFL for four weeks, being their biggest concern entering the stretch drive, as was solidified Sunday, it’s a surprise that the Huskies’ defense is being identified as the culprit. But as stout as it has been in recent years, there’s no doubt the Husky D needs to be step forward if Washington is going to beat Oregon on Saturday.

Which brings us to a final commonality between the Huskies and Seahawks. As grim as things look now — and the prophecies of doom are always strongest after a debacle-laden loss — they are both far from buried in 2020. Or, at least, they don’t have to be.

As it turned out, Washington would have wrapped up the Pac-12 North title with a win over Stanford, because Oregon and Washington State both lost. But guess what? They can still get it with a win in Eugene on Saturday. And though the Seahawks’ hopes of garnering the top seed in the NFC took a heavy blow, they still have the division title in their control if they can handle business against three sub-. 500 teams and beat the Rams in three weeks.

Big “ifs,” but seasons can change texture and tenor in a flash. We just saw it. Indeed, everything this year must be accelerated for Huskies, who have to jam their surges, backslides and potential recovery into a five-game span.

The Seahawks’ grind of a four-month season allows for more organic adjustments to be made — but for both, the moment of truth is approaching rapidly.