It was, as Pete Carroll said later, “a rough night’’ for the Seahawks Sunday in Los Angeles.

Here are 12 numbers that told the tale.

1 — That remains the number of wins and Rams losses that Seattle needs to clinch a playoff berth. Seattle had a chance to clinch its eighth playoff appearance in 10 years under Carroll with a win against the Rams but will now have to wait at least until next Sunday at Carolina while the Rams play at Dallas. There isn’t THAT much to fret about. 538.com still lists Seattle as having a 98 percent chance to make the playoffs. But until you get there…..

36 — That’s Seattle’s percentage to win the division, according to 538.com, which dropped from 62 percent prior to the loss to the Rams Sunday night and the 49ers’ win over the Saints. True, as Carroll said, the Seahawks still hold all the cards — if they win out they win the division. But there is no margin for error remaining now.

21 — Seattle’s rushing attempts, the fewest in any game this season. That’s basically a function of falling behind 21-3 in the first half and then having to throw almost every down the rest of the way — Seattle had a 17-10 pass-to-run ratio in the first half and finished at 36-21.

89.62 — Russell Wilson’s passer rating the last four games, all of which have been below 100. Wilson spent much of the season leading the NFL in passer rating but is now fifth at 106.0 behind — amazingly enough — leader Ryan Tannehill (118.5), Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees and Lamar Jackson.

0 — Wilson’s touchdown passes against the Rams. It was the first time in 15 games Wilson had not thrown a TD (the last time it happened was last year against the Vikings). It was just the 17th time in 125 regular season games Wilson did not throw a touchdown.

18 — The amount of times Wilson has been sacked the last four games — five, six two and five against the 49ers, Eagles, Vikings and Rams if you are keeping track. Carroll said later of the sacks that: “We got to keep from getting hit in the back field, for sure. And I think that, it seems like we need to, Russ needs to get the ball out to avoid the rush from being effective. Whether he has to throw it away or not, he’s got to do that to help us a little bit. But I thought their rush, which is as formidable as we face was there tonight and they did a good job with it.”

162 — Rushing yards gained by the Rams, the most yards gained against Seattle on the ground other than the 199 by the Ravens in Baltimore’s 30-16 win over Seattle on Oct. 20.

6-71 – Josh Gordon’s receptions and yards in his four games with Seattle. Gordon had two catches on five targets against the Rams for 34 yards, and one for 11 in the first half. It may be time to temper somewhat the expectations for Gordon.

58 — The snaps for Cody Barton out of 70 that were available on defense. Carroll had said the Seahawks might play more nickel against the Rams and that Barton may not play as much as Mychal Kendricks has. But that turned out to be, uh, wrong.

8 — The snaps for Akeem King, who served as the nickel corner for a third straight game. Seattle played as little nickel in this game as it has all season — Barton was on the field for 83 percent of snaps.

41 — Snaps for Jadeveon Clowney, or 59 percent. Clowney had sort of a quiet game with just two tackles and no QB hits. But he was out there a pretty normal amount indicating that at least his health was not a big issue.

13 and 9 — The snap counts for George Fant and Shaquem Griffin. Each had been used quite a bit in recent weeks. But the early deficit got Seattle out of running the ball much and the Rams being ahead early meant that Seattle didn’t have a lot of third-and-longs on defense to get aggressive going after the quarterback.