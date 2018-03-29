Shaquem Griffin had one more moment in the pre-draft spotlight Thursday.

At this point, the Seahawks might be hard-pressed to learn something about Shaquem Griffin they don’t already know, having gotten particularly close to the family last season when Seattle drafted twin brother, Shaquill.

But the Seahawks got another close look at Shaquem on Thursday when he took part in Central Florida’s Pro Day, which drew pretty massive media coverage due to his one-of-kind story, learning to play football with one hand after having his left hand amputated when he was four.

Seattle also surely took a look at UCF cornerback Mike Hughes, a potential first-rounder who has been a popular player to mock to the Seahawks.

But Griffin was the obvious media draw (it was revealed Thursday he has been invited to attend the NFL Draft).

Questions about whether his hand could impact his performance at the NFL level, as well as what would be his best position —- he’s about 25 pounds heavier than Shaquill and projects as likely being a linebacker — had Shaquem Griffin left off the initial invite list for the NFL Combine.

But he not only got an invite but then was one of the breakout stars of the Combine when he ran a 4.38 40.

That only added to the anticipation for his Pro Day. Griffin didn’t run a 40, preferring smartly to rest on his Combine time, but he did turn in a 37.5-inch vertical leap, which would have ranked sixth among linebacker at the Combine (Griffin was limited at the end of the Combine due to cramping) and also went through defensive backs drills.

Scott Fitterer, Seattle’s co-director of player personnel, represented the Seahawks at UCF’s Pro Day, with Seattle one of the 31 NFL teams who had a scout in attendance.

Coach Pete Carroll and others met with Griffin at the Combine, as well.

Whether Seattle would be able to get Griffin is another story. His Combine performance has him suddenly seen as potentially going on the second day — the second and third rounds — a day when Seahawks at the moment do not have any picks. Seattle has the number 18 pick in the first round and then not again until 120 in the fourth.

That’ll likely change.

But the Seahawks are obviously hardly alone in being interested in Griffin and while everyone involved would undoubtedly love a reunion, a lot would have to go right to make it happen.

Asked about Shaquem Griffin at the NFL league meetings this week, Carroll — as you might expect — raved.

“Watching the film,’’ Carroll said of whether there is any challenge in assessing how Griffin can make the transition to the NFL.

“The guy is a fantastic football player. Under extraordinary circumstances he finally found a way to show it. His coaches allowed him the opportunity to show what he can do and he played football, winning his conference (defensive) player of the year shows extraordinary impact in the game because of the way that he plays. You take his amazing ability like his brother has and you put it at that position and cut him loose, he’s a fantastic football player.

“We do feel close to the whole situation. I sat right next to Shaquill all year long and he kept close track of his brother as the season was going along and he was always watching the scores going through into the games and on the weekends and all of that so we were just tuned into it.

“And then I don’t now how many teams visited him at the Combine but he was one of the great visits that you could ever hope to have in an interview sessions. What a great story he has and then he did a great job at the Combine, too. He did everything a guy could do with no restrictions in Indy.’’

With the hard work of the pre-draft process now mostly over for Griffin he now waits a month to find out where he goes next.