RENTON — Alton Robinson isn’t one of the new players to Seattle’s roster like free agent signee Uchenna Nwosu or second-round pick Boye Mafe whom the Seahawks are counting on to revive their pass rush in 2022.

But in a sense, Robinson considers himself a new player this year, having not only shed some weight but also a philosophy that he felt at times weighed him down a year ago.

And cutting 15 pounds from his listed 259 and playing with a freer mind has turned him into one of the early standouts of Seahawks training camp.

“Another guy who has really surprised us is Alton Robinson,” coach Pete Carroll said recently. “Alton came back in a different body type, he lost about 15 pounds, but is really stout, strong, and explosive. He’s done a nice job starting up camp so far.”

Robinson was something of a surprise in the other direction in his second season in the NFL in 2021.

Robinson made four sacks as a rookie in 2020 after arriving as a fifth-round pick out of Syracuse, one in the fourth quarter of the 20-9 win over the Rams that clinched the NFC West title, stamping himself as player who looked like he could be an even more significant contributor in 2021.

Instead, Robinson made just one sack last year.

And while Robinson’s playing time became a heavily debated topic among Seahawks fans, lack of use wasn’t really the reason for Robinson’s statistical drop-off.

He played 371 snaps in 16 games in 2021 compared to 336 in 14 as a rookie, and that included getting sparing use in two early-season games when he dealt with a minor knee injury.

Instead, Robinson candidly admits he just didn’t play as well.

“I think at times I was trying to do too much,” Robinson said. “I just have to trust myself and my instincts because as Pete always says, we are good enough. … This game is never going to be perfect, and I had a thing where I was always trying to be right. And I realized you are never going to always be right. If I end up on the ball, then I’m right.”

A native of Converse, Texas — about 15 miles from San Antonio — Robinson said he also took a different approach to his offseason, saying he decided to be “more disciplined” with his diet.

“I didn’t hit the barbecue joints as much,” he said with a smile.

Robinson said he decided to drop the weight because he felt there were some areas of his game last year that were “restricted” at his old weight.

“Let’s see what I can do to get those unlocked,” he said he decided.

Specifically, while Robinson is listed as a defensive end, he is more accurately now an outside linebacker in the 3-4 scheme that Seattle will emphasize more this year under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt. And as such, Robinson will be asked at times to drop into pass coverage and being a little lighter afoot won’t hurt.

Robinson said he dropped into coverage occasionally at Syracuse but never had to be “as detail-oriented as I am now” in learning the nuances of it.

“I’m still learning,” he said. “But I like it.”

As for how the rest of his role might change this year? Robinson says nothing other than that “I will be in the mix a little bit more.”

And, he hopes, in opponent backfield more, as well.

