When Tyler Lockett handed his TD ball to Floyd Mayweather, he said some people asked him what the celebration would have been. “People posed the question so we gave them the answer," Lockett said. The Answer, if you need reminding, was Iverson’s nickname as a player.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest touchdown celebration by the Seahawks was a long time coming, delayed once by themselves, and then by the officials.

“We were going to do that celebration regardless,’’ said receiver Tyler Lockett, who gathered the rest of the receivers on the field to get ready as officials reviewed whether he had scored on a 12-yard TD pass in the third quarter of Seattle’s 30-27 win over the Panthers.

Lockett was initially ruled down at the 1 even though Lockett said he thought all along he was in.

The officials eventually agreed, and then the receivers could unveil their latest celebration – a brief recreation of a famous sequence in the 2001 NBA Finals when Allen Iverson of the 76ers hit a shot over Tyronn Lue of the Lakers, who fell down on the play, with Iverson then stepping over Lue.

It was a celebration that the receivers had initially planned to unveil during the Nov. 11 game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

But when Lockett scored a touchdown in that game, he quickly handed the ball instead to boxer Floyd Mayweather.

“We had that one ready to go and then he did his little thing,’’ fellow receiver David Moore said with a little, well, playful jab at Lockett.

The Seahawks didn’t do that one last week at home, instead unveiling a surfing celebration.

But Lockett said the receivers gathered this week and decided to bring back the Iverson-Lue recreation.

“We were supposed to do that against the Rams but I just forgot to do it,’’ Lockett said. “So we had to make sure we were going to bring it back.’’

In case you think the receivers spend a lot of time on this Lockett said they practiced it “probably once’’ this week just to remember what to do.

Lockett also said they did it at some popular request. When he handed the ball to Mayweather in L.A. he said some people asked him what the celebration would have been.

“People posed the question so we gave them the answer,’’ Lockett said.

The Answer, if you need reminding, was Iverson’s nickname as a player.

Questionable Doug Baldwin suits up

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers due to a nagging groin injury. And it looked a little ominous when the team then activated receiver Keenan Reynolds off the practice squad on Saturday to add depth at slot receiver.

But an intense workout on the field about two hours prior to the game convinced Baldwin and team trainers that he was good to go.

The way Baldwin saw it, though, there was never a question he would play.

“Easy,’’ Baldwin said later when asked if it was hard for him to play. “I’m a savage. You guys keep forgetting that.’’

Seattle coach Pete Carroll, though, said there was a little more doubt than Baldwin let on.

“We took it right to the nub,’’ Carroll said. “It was just a stellar performance by him just to be out there. He’s just such a warrior and he was not going to miss the game. I’m so proud of him.’’

There had been a hint that Baldwin might be limited in snaps due to the injury. But it appeared he got pretty much his usual playing time as he finished with five receptions for 39 yards.

Baldwin also indicated that he was the first read for Russell Wilson on what turned in to the game’s key play, a 43-yard pass to Tyler Lockett in the final minute that set up Sebastian Janikowski’s game-winning field goal.

“I got up, the nickel (cornerback) let me go, and I guess the corner that was covering Tyler overlapped with me, so Tyler was technically by himself,’’ Baldwin said. “The nickel was trying to catch up to him. It was a smart play by Russ to see him open and throw it to him.”